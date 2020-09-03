Weather looking good for Labor Day weekend

This Labor Day weekend will be rather nice! There is a cold front expected to pass through Friday evening, and this will help knock temperatures down a little bit for the weekend. It will mostly help lower humidity! Therefore, it will feel very nice for early September. Temperatures Saturday and Sunday will heat up to the upper 80s and lower 90s. So, it will still be somewhat hot, but at least the humidity will be lower. Some more good news is that I do not expect much, if any, rain.