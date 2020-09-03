Weather looking good for Labor Day weekend

(KSLA) - There will still be rain around Friday, but it will go back to dry weather for this weekend! Temperatures will also be hot, but the humidity should be a little lower.
This evening will be a little drier. The rain from this morning and afternoon will be gone by the time sunset rolls around. There will still be plenty of clouds though. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and 80s, so it will not be too bad!
Overnight, it will be dry with little to no rain. By first thing in the morning, there may be a couple showers in a few spots. Most of the ArklaTex will stay dry. It will be warm and muggy though. Temperatures will only cool to the lower to mid 70s.
Friday will be another day with scattered showers and storms. Maybe not as widespread, but rain will be around nonetheless. So, keep the umbrella with you as you go throughout the day. Rain chances are up to 30%. There is a chance a cold front passes through and will bring some relief by the weekend. This is also what may help create some showers in the afternoon. Temperatures will be back to the upper 80s and low 90s for the high.
This Labor Day weekend will be rather nice! There is a cold front expected to pass through Friday evening, and this will help knock temperatures down a little bit for the weekend. It will mostly help lower humidity! Therefore, it will feel very nice for early September. Temperatures Saturday and Sunday will heat up to the upper 80s and lower 90s. So, it will still be somewhat hot, but at least the humidity will be lower. Some more good news is that I do not expect much, if any, rain.
Labor Day itself on Monday will be another nice day. In fact, the humidity might be the lowest of the weekend! There will not be a good chance for rain, so it will be dry too. It will be a fantastic day to get outside and enjoy the weather!
There is still some signs of a cold front coming in by the middle of next week. This will bring up the rain chances as the front passes through, but will also lower the temperatures. So, by the end of next week, temperatures could warm up to only the upper 70s, if not the lower 80s. That along with lower humidity will make next week great for sure!
There is some disagreement about the expected cool down next week. While some signs look promising, other signs are looking doubtful. I am still leaning toward a cool down next week. However, I would not hold your breath for a drastic drop in temperatures at least.
In the tropics, there is nothing threatening the United States. There is tropical storm Nana which made landfall in Central America and is now weakening. Tropical depression Omar is moving away from the coast back to the Atlantic. This should not last much longer. Then there are now three tropical waves we are watching for development. The first has a 20-40% chance of development. The second has a 20% chance in two days and a 70% chance in five days. This final wave has only a 20% in the next five days.
Have a great rest of the week!
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.