Thursday, September 3: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Thursday, Sept. 3, Governor John Bel Edwards reported the following for the state:
- 884 new cases
- 4,858 deaths - 17 new deaths
- 851 patients in hospitals - decrease of 22 patients
- 128 patients on ventilators - decrease of 4 patients
- 134,432 patients recovered - no change
Since Wednesday, Sept. 2, Governor Edwards says 12,320 new tests have been reported to the state.
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
Governor John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday, Aug. 26 he will be extending Phase Two of reopening the state’s economy for another two weeks.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.