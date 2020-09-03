SPD: Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend to death

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman has been charged with murder by Shreveport Police homicide detectives for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death in east Shreveport today.
Officers responded to reports of a deceased person just after 7 a.m. in the 6100 block of Southern Avenue.
Upon arrival, officers discovered 42-year-old Lemel Taylor with blood on his chest inside the residence. He was pronounced dead on the scene and later identified through fingerprint comparison. His autopsy was performed at Ochsner LSU Health.
Investigators with the crime scene investigation and homicide units also responded to the scene and began investigating.
During the investigation, detectives learned that the victim’s live-in girlfriend, 40-year-old Kimberly Johnson, allegedly stabbed her boyfriend to death following an argument.
Detectives were able to recover what they believe to be the murder weapon and arrested Johnson on one count each of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.
Johnson’s is currently booked in the Shreveport City Jail with bail set at $510,000.
SPD wants the public to know that both men and women can be victims of domestic violence. If you or a loved one is in an abusive relationship, please contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 #3 or 318-673-6955.
