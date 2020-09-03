SPD searching for shooting suspect; no description

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police say they are on the hunt for the person responsible for shooting a man Thursday night on North Market Street.
Police say that the man was shot in the hand at the Royal Motor Inn just north of downtown.
That’s just blocks away from Northwest Louisiana Technical Community College.
Police did not provide a suspect description.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
