SPD releases further information regarding I-49 pedestrian death

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has released new information regarding a man’s death while he was apparently attempting to cross Interstate 49 on Monday night.
Officers got a call at 10:32 p.m. to a serious crash on Interstate 49 north at East 70th Street.
At the scene, officers were told by members of the Shreveport Fire Department that a pedestrian was hit by multiple vehicles and was dead at the scene, according to a news release.
The Shreveport Police Department Crash Investigations Unit was brought to the scene.
“Detectives made contact with officers on scene who stated that from driver statements and roadway evidence, the preliminary evidence suggested the pedestrian was walking northbound on Interstate 49 N and attempted to cross the northbound lanes,” reads the news release. “The pedestrian was struck by at least two vehicles, a black Chevrolet truck and a white tractor-trailer. The drivers of two of the vehicles immediately pulled over and remained on scene until officers arrived.”
Investigators marked and collected evidence from the scene. Both drivers were taken to SPD headquarters where they voluntarily submitted to chemical testing.
An autopsy will be performed. The pedestrian has not been named at this time.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.