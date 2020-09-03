Skull found in June positively identified

Skull found in June positively identified
Human skull found in Bossier Parish identified. (Source: Gray)
By Kaitlyn Gibson | September 3, 2020 at 11:17 AM CDT - Updated September 3 at 11:17 AM

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington says the skull found on Friday, June 19, in the water at the Highway 160 bridge near Ivan Lake has been identified.

The remains are those of Garrett Wilson, 48, of Bossier City.

“Back on June 19, a bridge inspection crew found the skull in the water, and BSO dive crews recovered the remains,” reads a news release. “The investigators turned the skull over to the Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office, who then sent the skull to the LSU Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services (FACES) Lab in Baton Rouge for analysis and further identification. Dental records helped confirm the identity.”

In February 2020, unidentified partial human remains were found in northern Bossier Parish. DNA analysis determined those remains to be Wilson’s.

Bossier Sheriff’s Office arrested John Hardy, 43, in February and charged him with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the murder of Wilson.

Wilson’s death remains under investigation.

Related Stories

Louisiana man disappears; police seek help finding him

Unidentified human remains found in Bossier Parish

Search intensifying for missing Bossier City man

Volunteers to resume search for missing Bossier man

Search continues for missing Bossier man

Bossier man listed in National Crime Information Center as missing

Missing men from Bossier City were business partners

BPSO: Missing Bossier City man faces murder and obstruction of justice charges

Bossier Parish coroner’s office identifies human remains as missing man

Hardy makes first court appearance; appointed public defender

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.