Skull found in June positively identified

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington says the skull found on Friday, June 19, in the water at the Highway 160 bridge near Ivan Lake has been identified.
The remains are those of Garrett Wilson, 48, of Bossier City.
“Back on June 19, a bridge inspection crew found the skull in the water, and BSO dive crews recovered the remains,” reads a news release. “The investigators turned the skull over to the Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office, who then sent the skull to the LSU Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services (FACES) Lab in Baton Rouge for analysis and further identification. Dental records helped confirm the identity.”
In February 2020, unidentified partial human remains were found in northern Bossier Parish. DNA analysis determined those remains to be Wilson’s.
Bossier Sheriff’s Office arrested John Hardy, 43, in February and charged him with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the murder of Wilson.
Wilson’s death remains under investigation.
