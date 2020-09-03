More wet weather for parts of the ArkLaTex

So as you get ready to head out the door this morning, if you live in central and northern portions of the ArkLaTex it is probably a good idea to grab an umbrella as we are tracking rain and some of it is heavy this morning. Expect on and off downpours to continue through the morning and into the afternoon, and this will be the reason that temperatures once again will stay in the 80s this afternoon. As you would expect, it will continue to be very humid and muggy across the region.