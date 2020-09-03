More wet weather for parts of the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! We are tracking heavy rain moving through parts of the viewing area this morning as part of a continued stalled frontal boundary through the ArkLaTex. Rain is expected on and off throughout the day and more possible Friday as well. As we move into the weekend we should see drier conditions across the region, but the mugginess will be sticking around. As we look to next week we continue to track the potential for a major drop in temperatures and in humidity that could mark our first significant taste of fall for the region.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning, if you live in central and northern portions of the ArkLaTex it is probably a good idea to grab an umbrella as we are tracking rain and some of it is heavy this morning. Expect on and off downpours to continue through the morning and into the afternoon, and this will be the reason that temperatures once again will stay in the 80s this afternoon. As you would expect, it will continue to be very humid and muggy across the region.
As we look ahead to the big holiday weekend and official end of summer we are tracking drier conditions on the way for the ArkLaTex. While showers are possible on Friday, overall the weekend itself is looking fairly dry for the region. It will continue to remain on the muggy side, but temperatures won’t be out of control with highs expected right around the ninety degree mark.
Moving to next week we are tracking more of the same on Monday before a potential cold front would arrive late Tuesday bring the potential for rain back to the region. Behind the front we are watching for the potential of massive changes on way for the region. High temperatures could be at their lowest since early May and humidity on the way could be more like October than September. Depending on where exactly the cold front drops into the United States this could be the first significant taste of fall.
So deal with the muggy weather now, but big changes could still be on the horizon. Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
