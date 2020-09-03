Man found dead at Cedar Grove home; police investigating

Shreveport police are working to learn more following the discovery of a body at a Cedar Grove home on Thursday morning. (Source: Cody Jennings)
By Alex Onken | September 3, 2020 at 10:10 AM CDT - Updated September 3 at 10:10 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are working to learn more after a man was found dead in a home on Thursday morning.

Officers got the call around 7:15 to the 6100 block of Southern Avenue. That’s in the Cedar Grove neighborhood.

The body is of a man in his 40s, possibly stabbed to death, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

