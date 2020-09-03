LDAF discovers fungal toxin in Family Pet brand dog food; manufacturer issues voluntary recall

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) say their scientists discovered a fungal toxin in Family Pet dog food brands sold in some retail stores in Louisiana.
The manufacturer of the dog food, Sunshine Mills, has since issued a voluntary recall for the product.
Scientists at the LDAF/LSU Agricultural Chemistry Laboratory, which tests pet foods among other commercial feeds, discovered Aflatoxin in Family Pet dog food following routine regulatory testing of commercial feeds sampled at retail stores.
Aflatoxin is a mycotoxin produced by a fungus commonly found in grain such as corn.
“This type of testing is all part of our regular efforts to protect animal and public health,” Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain, D.V.M. says. “Aflatoxin is a potent carcinogen that in this case could have been harmful to pets.”
Strain says once LDAF scientists received positive test results, the department placed a stop sale order on the product and requested that the company remove it from the shelves in Louisiana.
Officials with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA0 say even though no adverse health effects related to these products have been reported, Sunshine Mills has chosen to issue a voluntary recall as a precaution. Pets that have consumed any of the recalled products and exhibit symptoms of illness including sluggishness or lethargy combined with a reluctance to eat, vomiting, yellowish tint to the eyes or gums, or diarrhea should be seen by a veterinarian.
Louisiana residents who purchased Family Pet Meaty Cuts Beef Chicken & Cheese Flavors Premium Dog Food at Family Dollar stores should check the package to see if has lot number: TD1 05 APRIL 2020 11:50; Best if used by date: 04/05/2021; Guarantor: Midwood Brands LLC, and dispose of it or return it to the store where purchased.
Sunshine Mills has also issued a voluntary recall for Paws Happy Life® Butcher’s Choice Dog Food and Heartland Farms® Grilled Favorites beef Chicken & Cheese Flavor.
For more information on the recall from the FDA, click here.
Consumers can contact Sunshine Mills customer service y 800-705-2111 or by emailing customer.service@sunshinemills.com.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.