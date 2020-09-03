Homicide investigation ongoing in DeSoto Parish

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - DeSoto Parish 911 received a call from a person on Thursday, Sept. 3, at around 5:43 a.m. saying they had found a deceased person.
Deputies were dispatched to an area of Marshall Road, just north of Highway 3015 in Keatchie, Louisiana, where they determined the male victim was Roy Long, 64.
Officials say Long died of an apparent gunshot wound.
The ongoing investigation has produced potential suspect(s) and is being treated as a homicide.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.