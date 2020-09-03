Firefighters battle house fire in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department was called to a house fire in the 3000 block of Parkhurst Street this evening at 4:29 p.m.
Engine Eight was the first unit to arrive at the scene and reported smoke and visible flames coming from the home.
It took 24 firefighters and 30 minutes to get the blaze under control and eventually put out completely.
The home located in Shreveport’s Werner Park neighborhood was empty at the time of the fire, leaving no injuries reported in connection with the incident.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
