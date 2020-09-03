East Texas Baptist University celebrates historic enrollment - despite COVID pandemic

MARSHALL, Tx. (KSLA) - During a time when many colleges and universities are losing students and revenue - largely due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic - one East Texas institution is growing.
East Texas Baptist University has over 1,700 students enrolled, an increase of 8 percent from Fall 2019, the largest student body in the school’s 108-year history.
The school’s retention rate is also at 84 percent.
“Students want to be engaged in fellowship, they’ve been sequestered, isolated for months,” said Dr. J. Blair Blackburn, president of East Texas Baptist University. “They want to be engaged in campus life, you can’t replace the reality of relationship with virtual reality.”
The small, private college graduate program has seen double-digit growth, too, up 22 percent from this time last year.
“We were designed for fellowship, and the students want to be engaged in fellowship with their classmates and their faculty,” Blackburn said.
Like many schools across the ArkLaTex and around the country, ETBU is operating on a ’hybrid’ model of instruction. Half of the students are learning in-person, while the other half are learning virtually. Students rotate between the two forms of teaching.
“I think for families to know we created a health and safety plan that would minimize the spread of infection, we’ve done things to ensure the health and safety of our students,” Blackburn added.
Masks are required for everyone inside buildings and across campus. Signs encouraging social distancing, as well as solid hygiene, are also very hard to miss.
ETBU is going as far as encouraging students to stay on campus during Labor Day weekend and canceling Fall break to prevent any spread off-campus.
“We just don’t want students to leave, go home and take a virus back home or bring it back,” Blackburn said. “We created a health services clinic this summer, they can go to the clinic and can be tested for COVID, or flu, or strep.”
For more information on East Texas Baptist University, click here.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.