Bossier City man arrested, accused of sex crime
Antone Hill, 25 (Source: SPD)
By Alex Onken | September 3, 2020 at 9:28 AM CDT - Updated September 3 at 9:28 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Bossier City man is behind bars after Shreveport police charged him in connection to a sexual assault.

Antone Hill, 25, faces a charge of sexual battery.

On July 10, 2020, someone contacted Shreveport police and told them that they were sexually assaulted by Hill, according to SPD.

Detectives launched a weeks-long investigation and were able to get enough evidence to charge Hill with sexual battery.

He was taken into custody on September 2 and booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

