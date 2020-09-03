Bossier City man arrested, accused of sex crime

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Bossier City man is behind bars after Shreveport police charged him in connection to a sexual assault.
Antone Hill, 25, faces a charge of sexual battery.
On July 10, 2020, someone contacted Shreveport police and told them that they were sexually assaulted by Hill, according to SPD.
Detectives launched a weeks-long investigation and were able to get enough evidence to charge Hill with sexual battery.
He was taken into custody on September 2 and booked into the Shreveport City Jail.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.