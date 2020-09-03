All About Fans: LSU shows off new helmet tech to help protect players from COVID-19

The market size for American football helmets nears $150 million annually, with college football accounting for around $57 million. With almost 74,000 participants in college football, according to the National Collegiate Athletic Association, or NCAA, and over 1 million participants in high school football, as per the National Federation of State High School Associations, or NFHS, these newly developed technologies have the capacity to help not just the LSU Tigers, but players everywhere—potentially reaching millions of athletes around the world, as well as workers in need of safety helmets.