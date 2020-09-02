What’s on the Ballot - Webster Parish

By Sean Staggs | September 2, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT - Updated September 2 at 4:08 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Here’s a look at what is on the ballot in Webster Parish for the upcoming Nov. 3 election:

PRESIDENT

Joseph R. Biden - Democrat

Jo Jorgensen - Libertarian

Donald Trump - Republican

Brian Carroll - American Solidarity Party

Jade Simmons - Becoming One Nation

President Boddie - Other

Don Blankenship - Constitution Party

Brock Pierce - Freedom and Prosperity

Tom Hoefling - Life, Liberty, Constitution

Gloria La Riva - Socialism and Liberation

Alyson Kennedy - Socialist Workers Party

Kanye West - The Birthday Party

Bill Hammons - Unity Party America

U. S. Senator

Beryl Billiot - No Party

John Paul Bourgeois - No Party

"Bill" Cassidy – Republican

Reno Jean Daret III - No Party

Derrick "Champ" Edwards – Democrat

"Xan" John – Other

David Drew Knight – Democrat

M.V. "Vinny" Mendoza - Independent

Jamar Montgomery - No Party

Dustin Murphy – Republican

Adrian Perkins – Democrat

Antoine Pierce – Democrat

Melinda Mary Price – Other

Aaron C. Sigler – Libertarian

Peter Wenstrup – Democrat

U. S. Representative 4th Congressional District

Ben Gibson – Republican

Kenny Houston – Democrat

"Mike" Johnson – Republican

Ryan Trundle – Democrat

PSC District 5

Foster Campbell – Democrat

Shane Smiley – Republican

Mayor Town of Cotton Valley

Clarence C. “Cat” Cox – Democrat

Christopher Miller - No Party

Christopher "Stowebaby" Stowe – Independent

Ashley Williams-Jones – Republican

Chief of Police Town of Cotton Valley

Michael Dickey - No Party

"Clayton" Simmons – Independent

Aldermen Town of Cotton Valley

5 to be elected

"Dodie" Carter – Republican

Octavia Frazier – Democrat

Delvin Hawkins – Democrat

Charlene Lewis – Republican

Michael Magee – Democrat

Evelyn Parish – Democrat

Reginald Shaw – Democrat

Mayor Town of Cullen

Terry “Bippy” Hoof - No Party

Gary Sullivan – Independent

Doris Crow White – Democrat

Chief of Police Town of Cullen

Rosetta Carr – Independent

Shawn Mayfield - No Party

Fannie Rankin – Democrat

Aldermen Town of Cullen

5 to be elected

Yolanda Castleman – Democrat

Denise Epps-Hoof – Democrat

Darryl Ford – Democrat

Barbara Green – Democrat

Ray Mills – Democrat – Cullen

Carolyn Sullivan – Independent

Jimmie Thomas – Democrat

Floydean White – Democrat

Chief of Police Village of Dubberly

Brian Dison – Republican

Joseph Henry – Republican

Mayor Town of Sarepta

Peggy Adkins – Republican

Larry Richardson – Republican

Aldermen Town of Sibley

5 to be elected

Wayne Bolton – Independent

Helen Chanler – Democrat

Richard Davis – Independent

Larry Merritt – Independent

Alan Myers - No Party

Robert Smart - No Party

UNOPPOSED

Judge, Court of Appeal 2nd Circuit, 2nd Dist., Election Section 2 - "Jeff" Thompson – Republican

City Judge City Court, City of Minden - "Sherb" Sentell III - No Party

City Judge City Court, City of Springhill - Stuart W. McMahen – Republican

City Marshal City Court, City of Springhill - Wayne "Fig" Newton – Republican

City Marshal City Court, City of Minden - "Dan" Weaver – Republican

Member of School Board District 8 - Glenda S. Broughton – Other

Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 3 - No candidates

Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 5 (2) - Thomas Klimkiewicz – Republican; Marsha Toland – Republican

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace District 1 (2) - Troy Simmons – Independent; Bruce Williams – Independent

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace District 3 - No candidates

Mayor Town of Sibley - "Jimmy" Williams - No Party

Mayor Village of Dixie Inn - "Kay" Stratton - No Party

Aldermen Village of Dixie Inn (3) - Donna Hoffos – Republican; Judy Mckenzie – Republican – Minden;

Mayor Village of Dubberly - W.C. Hirth - No Party

Aldermen Village of Dubberly (3) - Johnny Brown – Republican; Brent Cooley - No Party; Douglas Culpepper – Independent

Mayor Village of Shongaloo - Timothy Mouser – Democrat

Aldermen Village of Shongaloo (3) - Jill Hutchinson Dick – Independent; Janice Ann Sexton – Republican; Mary Strange – Democrat

Chief of Police Town of Sarepta - Michael McCullen – Republican;

Aldermen Town of Sarepta (5) – Michael A. Corley – Republican; Nelda Hines – Republican; Claire Lay – Republican; David Neal - No Party; John D. Smith – Republican

Chief of Police Town of Sibley - Jeremy Robinson - No Party

PROPOSITIONS

PROPOSITION TO AUTHORIZE SPORTS WAGERING ACTIVITIES. Shall sports wagering activities and operations be permitted in the parish of Webster?

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS

1. Do you support an amendment declaring that, to protect human life, a right to abortion and the funding of abortion shall not be found in the Louisiana Constitution?

States that there is no right to abortion or abortion funding in the state constitution

2. Do you support an amendment to permit the presence or production of oil or gas to be included in the methodology used to determine the fair market value of an oil or gas well for the purpose of property assessment?

Allows the presence or production of oil or gas to be considered when assessing the fair market value of an oil or gas well for ad valorem property tax purposes

3. Do you support an amendment to allow for the use of the Budget Stabilization Fund, also known as the Rainy Day Fund, for state costs associated with a disaster declared by the federal government?

Allows the Louisiana State Legislature, through a two-thirds vote in each chamber, to use up to one-third of the revenue in the Budget Stabilization Fund to cover the state's costs associated with a federally declared disaster

4. Do you support an amendment to limit the growth of the expenditure limit for the state general fund and dedicated funds and to remove the calculation of its growth factor from the Constitution?

Changes the state's expenditures limit growth formula

5. Do you support an amendment to authorize local governments to enter into cooperative endeavor ad valorem tax exemption agreements with new or expanding manufacturing establishments for payments in lieu of taxes?

Authorizes a property tax exemption for property that is subject to an agreement with local government; allows certain property owners to make payments instead of paying property taxes

6. Do you support an amendment to increase the maximum amount of income a person may receive and still qualify for the special assessment level for residential property receiving the homestead exemption?

Increases the income limit from $50,000 to $100,000 for those who qualify for the special assessment level for residential property receiving the homestead exemption

7. Do you support an amendment to create the Louisiana Unclaimed Property Permanent Trust Fund to preserve the money that remains unclaimed by its owner or owners?

Creates the Unclaimed Property Permanent Trust Fund and allocates investment revenue to the general fund

