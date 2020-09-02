What’s on the Ballot - Webster Parish

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Here’s a look at what is on the ballot in Webster Parish for the upcoming Nov. 3 election:
PRESIDENT
Joseph R. Biden - Democrat
Jo Jorgensen - Libertarian
Donald Trump - Republican
Brian Carroll - American Solidarity Party
Jade Simmons - Becoming One Nation
President Boddie - Other
Don Blankenship - Constitution Party
Brock Pierce - Freedom and Prosperity
Tom Hoefling - Life, Liberty, Constitution
Gloria La Riva - Socialism and Liberation
Alyson Kennedy - Socialist Workers Party
Kanye West - The Birthday Party
Bill Hammons - Unity Party America
U. S. Senator
Beryl Billiot - No Party
John Paul Bourgeois - No Party
"Bill" Cassidy – Republican
Reno Jean Daret III - No Party
Derrick "Champ" Edwards – Democrat
"Xan" John – Other
David Drew Knight – Democrat
M.V. "Vinny" Mendoza - Independent
Jamar Montgomery - No Party
Dustin Murphy – Republican
Adrian Perkins – Democrat
Antoine Pierce – Democrat
Melinda Mary Price – Other
Aaron C. Sigler – Libertarian
Peter Wenstrup – Democrat
U. S. Representative 4th Congressional District
Ben Gibson – Republican
Kenny Houston – Democrat
"Mike" Johnson – Republican
Ryan Trundle – Democrat
PSC District 5
Foster Campbell – Democrat
Shane Smiley – Republican
Mayor Town of Cotton Valley
Clarence C. “Cat” Cox – Democrat
Christopher Miller - No Party
Christopher "Stowebaby" Stowe – Independent
Ashley Williams-Jones – Republican
Chief of Police Town of Cotton Valley
Michael Dickey - No Party
"Clayton" Simmons – Independent
Aldermen Town of Cotton Valley
5 to be elected
"Dodie" Carter – Republican
Octavia Frazier – Democrat
Delvin Hawkins – Democrat
Charlene Lewis – Republican
Michael Magee – Democrat
Evelyn Parish – Democrat
Reginald Shaw – Democrat
Mayor Town of Cullen
Terry “Bippy” Hoof - No Party
Gary Sullivan – Independent
Doris Crow White – Democrat
Chief of Police Town of Cullen
Rosetta Carr – Independent
Shawn Mayfield - No Party
Fannie Rankin – Democrat
Aldermen Town of Cullen
5 to be elected
Yolanda Castleman – Democrat
Denise Epps-Hoof – Democrat
Darryl Ford – Democrat
Barbara Green – Democrat
Ray Mills – Democrat – Cullen
Carolyn Sullivan – Independent
Jimmie Thomas – Democrat
Floydean White – Democrat
Chief of Police Village of Dubberly
Brian Dison – Republican
Joseph Henry – Republican
Mayor Town of Sarepta
Peggy Adkins – Republican
Larry Richardson – Republican
Aldermen Town of Sibley
5 to be elected
Wayne Bolton – Independent
Helen Chanler – Democrat
Richard Davis – Independent
Larry Merritt – Independent
Alan Myers - No Party
Robert Smart - No Party
UNOPPOSED
Judge, Court of Appeal 2nd Circuit, 2nd Dist., Election Section 2 - "Jeff" Thompson – Republican
City Judge City Court, City of Minden - "Sherb" Sentell III - No Party
City Judge City Court, City of Springhill - Stuart W. McMahen – Republican
City Marshal City Court, City of Springhill - Wayne "Fig" Newton – Republican
City Marshal City Court, City of Minden - "Dan" Weaver – Republican
Member of School Board District 8 - Glenda S. Broughton – Other
Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 3 - No candidates
Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 5 (2) - Thomas Klimkiewicz – Republican; Marsha Toland – Republican
Constable(s) Justice of the Peace District 1 (2) - Troy Simmons – Independent; Bruce Williams – Independent
Constable(s) Justice of the Peace District 3 - No candidates
Mayor Town of Sibley - "Jimmy" Williams - No Party
Mayor Village of Dixie Inn - "Kay" Stratton - No Party
Aldermen Village of Dixie Inn (3) - Donna Hoffos – Republican; Judy Mckenzie – Republican – Minden;
Mayor Village of Dubberly - W.C. Hirth - No Party
Aldermen Village of Dubberly (3) - Johnny Brown – Republican; Brent Cooley - No Party; Douglas Culpepper – Independent
Mayor Village of Shongaloo - Timothy Mouser – Democrat
Aldermen Village of Shongaloo (3) - Jill Hutchinson Dick – Independent; Janice Ann Sexton – Republican; Mary Strange – Democrat
Chief of Police Town of Sarepta - Michael McCullen – Republican;
Aldermen Town of Sarepta (5) – Michael A. Corley – Republican; Nelda Hines – Republican; Claire Lay – Republican; David Neal - No Party; John D. Smith – Republican
Chief of Police Town of Sibley - Jeremy Robinson - No Party
PROPOSITIONS
PROPOSITION TO AUTHORIZE SPORTS WAGERING ACTIVITIES. Shall sports wagering activities and operations be permitted in the parish of Webster?
CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS
1. Do you support an amendment declaring that, to protect human life, a right to abortion and the funding of abortion shall not be found in the Louisiana Constitution?
States that there is no right to abortion or abortion funding in the state constitution
2. Do you support an amendment to permit the presence or production of oil or gas to be included in the methodology used to determine the fair market value of an oil or gas well for the purpose of property assessment?
Allows the presence or production of oil or gas to be considered when assessing the fair market value of an oil or gas well for ad valorem property tax purposes
3. Do you support an amendment to allow for the use of the Budget Stabilization Fund, also known as the Rainy Day Fund, for state costs associated with a disaster declared by the federal government?
Allows the Louisiana State Legislature, through a two-thirds vote in each chamber, to use up to one-third of the revenue in the Budget Stabilization Fund to cover the state's costs associated with a federally declared disaster
4. Do you support an amendment to limit the growth of the expenditure limit for the state general fund and dedicated funds and to remove the calculation of its growth factor from the Constitution?
Changes the state's expenditures limit growth formula
5. Do you support an amendment to authorize local governments to enter into cooperative endeavor ad valorem tax exemption agreements with new or expanding manufacturing establishments for payments in lieu of taxes?
Authorizes a property tax exemption for property that is subject to an agreement with local government; allows certain property owners to make payments instead of paying property taxes
6. Do you support an amendment to increase the maximum amount of income a person may receive and still qualify for the special assessment level for residential property receiving the homestead exemption?
Increases the income limit from $50,000 to $100,000 for those who qualify for the special assessment level for residential property receiving the homestead exemption
7. Do you support an amendment to create the Louisiana Unclaimed Property Permanent Trust Fund to preserve the money that remains unclaimed by its owner or owners?
Creates the Unclaimed Property Permanent Trust Fund and allocates investment revenue to the general fund
