What’s on the Ballot - Sabine Parish

Here's a look at what is on the ballot in Sabine Parish for the upcoming Nov. 3 election:
PRESIDENT
Joseph R. Biden - Democrat
Jo Jorgensen - Libertarian
Donald Trump - Republican
Brian Carroll - American Solidarity Party
Jade Simmons - Becoming One Nation
President Boddie - Other
Don Blankenship - Constitution Party
Brock Pierce - Freedom and Prosperity
Tom Hoefling - Life, Liberty, Constitution
Gloria La Riva - Socialism and Liberation
Alyson Kennedy - Socialist Workers Party
Kanye West - The Birthday Party
Bill Hammons - Unity Party America
U. S. Senator
Beryl Billiot - No Party
John Paul Bourgeois - No Party
"Bill" Cassidy – Republican
Reno Jean Daret III - No Party
Derrick "Champ" Edwards – Democrat
"Xan" John – Other
David Drew Knight – Democrat
M.V. "Vinny" Mendoza - Independent
Jamar Montgomery - No Party
Dustin Murphy – Republican
Adrian Perkins – Democrat
Antoine Pierce – Democrat
Melinda Mary Price – Other
Aaron C. Sigler – Libertarian
Peter Wenstrup – Democrat
U. S. Representative 4th Congressional District
Ben Gibson – Republican
Kenny Houston – Democrat
"Mike" Johnson – Republican
Ryan Trundle – Democrat
PSC District 5
Foster Campbell – Democrat
Shane Smiley – Republican
Member of School Board District 4
Kowonno Greene – Democrat
Adrian Newton Loucious – Independent
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace & Constable District 3
Eula Hazel “Procell” Dyess – Democrat
Mattie "Laroux" Sepulvado – Democrat
Mayor Village of Fisher
Vernon “L” Rivers – Independent
Susan C. Slay – Democrat – Fisher
Chief of Police Village of Fisher
Lamar Thomas – Democrat
Joseph White - Democrat
Chief of Police Village of Converse
Jason “Adam” Ebarb – Republican
David W Gentry – Republican
Chief of Police Village of Pleasant Hill
David Shane Graves – Republican
Ray Williams – Democrat
Aldermen Village of Pleasant Hill
3 to be elected
Shane Arnold – Republican
Lisa S. Henderson – Democrat
Samoa McClanahan – Independent
Terry "Lamar" Ponder Jr. – Republican
Gloria Sanders – Democrat
UNOPPOSED
District Judge 11th Judicial District Court - Stephen Beasley – Independent
District Attorney 11th Judicial District Court - Don Burkett – Republican
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace & Constable District 1 - "Jean" Sharp – Republican
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace & Constable District 2 - "Mike" Tarver – Republican
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace & Constable District 4 - Robert "Bob" Brumley – Republican
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace & Constable District 5 - Lajuana Williams Mosley – Democrat
Constable Justice of the Peace & Constable District 1 - Doyle W. Barron – Republican
Constable Justice of the Peace & Constable District 2 - Harold Stanley Cook - No Party
Constable Justice of the Peace & Constable District 3 - Kurt Sepulvado - No Party
Constable Justice of the Peace & Constable District 4 - No candidates
Constable Justice of the Peace & Constable District 5 - Reginald Mims – Democrat
Mayor Village of Pleasant Hill - Edward "G" Arnold – Democrat
Mayor Village of Converse - Troy H. Terrell – Republican
Aldermen Village of Converse (3) - Christina Ebarb – Republican; Rodney Rutherford – Republican; Travis Womack - No Party
Aldermen Village of Fisher (3) - Amy Johnson – Republican; Johnnie Maxie – Independent; Edwina Thomas – Democrat
PROPOSITIONS
PROPOSITION TO AUTHORIZE SPORTS WAGERING ACTIVITIES. Shall sports wagering activities and operations be permitted in the parish of Sabine?
CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS
1. Do you support an amendment declaring that, to protect human life, a right to abortion and the funding of abortion shall not be found in the Louisiana Constitution?
States that there is no right to abortion or abortion funding in the state constitution
2. Do you support an amendment to permit the presence or production of oil or gas to be included in the methodology used to determine the fair market value of an oil or gas well for the purpose of property assessment?
Allows the presence or production of oil or gas to be considered when assessing the fair market value of an oil or gas well for ad valorem property tax purposes
3. Do you support an amendment to allow for the use of the Budget Stabilization Fund, also known as the Rainy Day Fund, for state costs associated with a disaster declared by the federal government?
Allows the Louisiana State Legislature, through a two-thirds vote in each chamber, to use up to one-third of the revenue in the Budget Stabilization Fund to cover the state's costs associated with a federally declared disaster
4. Do you support an amendment to limit the growth of the expenditure limit for the state general fund and dedicated funds and to remove the calculation of its growth factor from the Constitution?
Changes the state's expenditures limit growth formula
5. Do you support an amendment to authorize local governments to enter into cooperative endeavor ad valorem tax exemption agreements with new or expanding manufacturing establishments for payments in lieu of taxes?
Authorizes a property tax exemption for property that is subject to an agreement with local government; allows certain property owners to make payments instead of paying property taxes
6. Do you support an amendment to increase the maximum amount of income a person may receive and still qualify for the special assessment level for residential property receiving the homestead exemption?
Increases the income limit from $50,000 to $100,000 for those who qualify for the special assessment level for residential property receiving the homestead exemption
7. Do you support an amendment to create the Louisiana Unclaimed Property Permanent Trust Fund to preserve the money that remains unclaimed by its owner or owners?
Creates the Unclaimed Property Permanent Trust Fund and allocates investment revenue to the general fund
