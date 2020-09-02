What’s on the Ballot - Red River Parish

By Sean Staggs | September 2, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT - Updated September 2 at 4:07 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Here’s a look at what is on the ballot in Red River Parish for the upcoming Nov. 3 election:

PRESIDENT

Joseph R. Biden - Democrat

Jo Jorgensen - Libertarian

Donald Trump - Republican

Brian Carroll - American Solidarity Party

Jade Simmons - Becoming One Nation

President Boddie - Other

Don Blankenship - Constitution Party

Brock Pierce - Freedom and Prosperity

Tom Hoefling - Life, Liberty, Constitution

Gloria La Riva - Socialism and Liberation

Alyson Kennedy - Socialist Workers Party

Kanye West - The Birthday Party

Bill Hammons - Unity Party America

U. S. Senator

Beryl Billiot - No Party

John Paul Bourgeois - No Party

"Bill" Cassidy – Republican

Reno Jean Daret III - No Party

Derrick "Champ" Edwards – Democrat

"Xan" John – Other

David Drew Knight – Democrat

M.V. "Vinny" Mendoza - Independent

Jamar Montgomery - No Party

Dustin Murphy – Republican

Adrian Perkins – Democrat

Antoine Pierce – Democrat

Melinda Mary Price – Other

Aaron C. Sigler – Libertarian

Peter Wenstrup – Democrat

U. S. Representative 4th Congressional District

Ben Gibson – Republican

Kenny Houston – Democrat

"Mike" Johnson – Republican

Ryan Trundle – Democrat

PSC District 5

Foster Campbell – Democrat

Shane Smiley – Republican

Judge, Court of Appeal 2nd Circuit, 3rd Dist., Elec. Sec. 2C

Trina “Trinh” Chu - No Party

Jeanette Garrett - No Party

Councilmen Town of Coushatta

5 to be elected

Peter Drake – Democrat

John D. Henry – Democrat

Janice Lewis – Democrat

Brian Nash – Democrat

Reginald Prealow Jr. - Democrat

Edna Webb – Democrat

UNOPPOSED

District Judge 39th Judicial District Court - Luke Mitchell – Independent

District Attorney 39th Judicial District Court - Julie Jones – Democrat

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District A - Jerry Clark – Democrat

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District B - Randy Thomas Jr. – Republican

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District C - Michael Perkins – Democrat

Constable Justice of the Peace District A - Earl Webb Jr. – Democrat

Constable Justice of the Peace District B - Randy Thomas Sr. - No Party

Constable Justice of the Peace District C - Sharon Bradley – Democrat

Mayor Town of Coushatta - Johnny Cox – Democrat

Mayor Village of Edgefield - Vince Almond – Republican

Chief of Police Village of Edgefield - "Westin" Powell – Republican

Aldermen Village of Edgefield (3) - Eugene Freeman – Republican; Jack Terrell – Republican

Aldermen Village of Martin (2) - Elisa Caster - No Party

PROPOSITIONS

PROPOSITION TO AUTHORIZE SPORTS WAGERING ACTIVITIES. Shall sports wagering activities and operations be permitted in the parish of Red River?

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS

1. Do you support an amendment declaring that, to protect human life, a right to abortion and the funding of abortion shall not be found in the Louisiana Constitution?

States that there is no right to abortion or abortion funding in the state constitution

2. Do you support an amendment to permit the presence or production of oil or gas to be included in the methodology used to determine the fair market value of an oil or gas well for the purpose of property assessment?

Allows the presence or production of oil or gas to be considered when assessing the fair market value of an oil or gas well for ad valorem property tax purposes

3. Do you support an amendment to allow for the use of the Budget Stabilization Fund, also known as the Rainy Day Fund, for state costs associated with a disaster declared by the federal government?

Allows the Louisiana State Legislature, through a two-thirds vote in each chamber, to use up to one-third of the revenue in the Budget Stabilization Fund to cover the state's costs associated with a federally declared disaster

4. Do you support an amendment to limit the growth of the expenditure limit for the state general fund and dedicated funds and to remove the calculation of its growth factor from the Constitution?

Changes the state's expenditures limit growth formula

5. Do you support an amendment to authorize local governments to enter into cooperative endeavor ad valorem tax exemption agreements with new or expanding manufacturing establishments for payments in lieu of taxes?

Authorizes a property tax exemption for property that is subject to an agreement with local government; allows certain property owners to make payments instead of paying property taxes

6. Do you support an amendment to increase the maximum amount of income a person may receive and still qualify for the special assessment level for residential property receiving the homestead exemption?

Increases the income limit from $50,000 to $100,000 for those who qualify for the special assessment level for residential property receiving the homestead exemption

7. Do you support an amendment to create the Louisiana Unclaimed Property Permanent Trust Fund to preserve the money that remains unclaimed by its owner or owners?

Creates the Unclaimed Property Permanent Trust Fund and allocates investment revenue to the general fund

