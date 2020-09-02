What’s on the Ballot - Red River Parish

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Here’s a look at what is on the ballot in Red River Parish for the upcoming Nov. 3 election:
PRESIDENT
Joseph R. Biden - Democrat
Jo Jorgensen - Libertarian
Donald Trump - Republican
Brian Carroll - American Solidarity Party
Jade Simmons - Becoming One Nation
President Boddie - Other
Don Blankenship - Constitution Party
Brock Pierce - Freedom and Prosperity
Tom Hoefling - Life, Liberty, Constitution
Gloria La Riva - Socialism and Liberation
Alyson Kennedy - Socialist Workers Party
Kanye West - The Birthday Party
Bill Hammons - Unity Party America
U. S. Senator
Beryl Billiot - No Party
John Paul Bourgeois - No Party
"Bill" Cassidy – Republican
Reno Jean Daret III - No Party
Derrick "Champ" Edwards – Democrat
"Xan" John – Other
David Drew Knight – Democrat
M.V. "Vinny" Mendoza - Independent
Jamar Montgomery - No Party
Dustin Murphy – Republican
Adrian Perkins – Democrat
Antoine Pierce – Democrat
Melinda Mary Price – Other
Aaron C. Sigler – Libertarian
Peter Wenstrup – Democrat
U. S. Representative 4th Congressional District
Ben Gibson – Republican
Kenny Houston – Democrat
"Mike" Johnson – Republican
Ryan Trundle – Democrat
PSC District 5
Foster Campbell – Democrat
Shane Smiley – Republican
Judge, Court of Appeal 2nd Circuit, 3rd Dist., Elec. Sec. 2C
Trina “Trinh” Chu - No Party
Jeanette Garrett - No Party
Councilmen Town of Coushatta
5 to be elected
Peter Drake – Democrat
John D. Henry – Democrat
Janice Lewis – Democrat
Brian Nash – Democrat
Reginald Prealow Jr. - Democrat
Edna Webb – Democrat
UNOPPOSED
District Judge 39th Judicial District Court - Luke Mitchell – Independent
District Attorney 39th Judicial District Court - Julie Jones – Democrat
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District A - Jerry Clark – Democrat
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District B - Randy Thomas Jr. – Republican
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District C - Michael Perkins – Democrat
Constable Justice of the Peace District A - Earl Webb Jr. – Democrat
Constable Justice of the Peace District B - Randy Thomas Sr. - No Party
Constable Justice of the Peace District C - Sharon Bradley – Democrat
Mayor Town of Coushatta - Johnny Cox – Democrat
Mayor Village of Edgefield - Vince Almond – Republican
Chief of Police Village of Edgefield - "Westin" Powell – Republican
Aldermen Village of Edgefield (3) - Eugene Freeman – Republican; Jack Terrell – Republican
Aldermen Village of Martin (2) - Elisa Caster - No Party
PROPOSITIONS
PROPOSITION TO AUTHORIZE SPORTS WAGERING ACTIVITIES. Shall sports wagering activities and operations be permitted in the parish of Red River?
CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS
1. Do you support an amendment declaring that, to protect human life, a right to abortion and the funding of abortion shall not be found in the Louisiana Constitution?
States that there is no right to abortion or abortion funding in the state constitution
2. Do you support an amendment to permit the presence or production of oil or gas to be included in the methodology used to determine the fair market value of an oil or gas well for the purpose of property assessment?
Allows the presence or production of oil or gas to be considered when assessing the fair market value of an oil or gas well for ad valorem property tax purposes
3. Do you support an amendment to allow for the use of the Budget Stabilization Fund, also known as the Rainy Day Fund, for state costs associated with a disaster declared by the federal government?
Allows the Louisiana State Legislature, through a two-thirds vote in each chamber, to use up to one-third of the revenue in the Budget Stabilization Fund to cover the state's costs associated with a federally declared disaster
4. Do you support an amendment to limit the growth of the expenditure limit for the state general fund and dedicated funds and to remove the calculation of its growth factor from the Constitution?
Changes the state's expenditures limit growth formula
5. Do you support an amendment to authorize local governments to enter into cooperative endeavor ad valorem tax exemption agreements with new or expanding manufacturing establishments for payments in lieu of taxes?
Authorizes a property tax exemption for property that is subject to an agreement with local government; allows certain property owners to make payments instead of paying property taxes
6. Do you support an amendment to increase the maximum amount of income a person may receive and still qualify for the special assessment level for residential property receiving the homestead exemption?
Increases the income limit from $50,000 to $100,000 for those who qualify for the special assessment level for residential property receiving the homestead exemption
7. Do you support an amendment to create the Louisiana Unclaimed Property Permanent Trust Fund to preserve the money that remains unclaimed by its owner or owners?
Creates the Unclaimed Property Permanent Trust Fund and allocates investment revenue to the general fund
