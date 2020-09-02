What’s on the Ballot - DeSoto Parish

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Here’s a look at what is on the ballot in DeSoto Parish for the upcoming Nov. 3 election:
PRESIDENT
Joseph R. Biden - Democrat
Jo Jorgensen - Libertarian
Donald Trump - Republican
Brian Carroll - American Solidarity Party
Jade Simmons - Becoming One Nation
President Boddie - Other
Don Blankenship - Constitution Party
Brock Pierce - Freedom and Prosperity
Tom Hoefling - Life, Liberty, Constitution
Gloria La Riva - Socialism and Liberation
Alyson Kennedy - Socialist Workers Party
Kanye West - The Birthday Party
Bill Hammons - Unity Party America
U. S. Senator
Beryl Billiot - No Party
John Paul Bourgeois - No Party
"Bill" Cassidy – Republican
Reno Jean Daret III - No Party
Derrick "Champ" Edwards – Democrat
"Xan" John – Other
David Drew Knight – Democrat
M.V. "Vinny" Mendoza - Independent
Jamar Montgomery - No Party
Dustin Murphy – Republican
Adrian Perkins – Democrat
Antoine Pierce – Democrat
Melinda Mary Price – Other
Aaron C. Sigler – Libertarian
Peter Wenstrup – Democrat
U. S. Representative 4th Congressional District
Ben Gibson – Republican
Kenny Houston – Democrat
"Mike" Johnson – Republican
Ryan Trundle – Democrat
PSC District 5
Foster Campbell – Democrat
Shane Smiley – Republican
Judge, Court of Appeal 2nd Circuit, 3rd Dist., Elec. Sec. 2C
Trina “Trinh” Chu - No Party
Jeanette Garrett - No Party
District Judge 42nd Judicial District Court, Division A
Amy Burford McCartney - No Party
Brenda F. Ford – Democrat
District Judge 42nd Judicial District Court, Division B
"Nick" Gasper – Republican
George Winston – Democrat
District Attorney 42nd Judicial District Court
Charles B. Adams – Republican
Gary Evans – Democrat
Member of School Board District 11
Larry Heard – Democrat
Rosie M. Mayweather – Democrat
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 2
Brandon Mccoy - No Party
Gloria J. Mcphearson – Democrat
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 3
Nicki Bissell - No Party
John A. Neilson – Independent
Jeremy M. Phillips - No Party
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 6
Jere Guillotte – Republican
Jerry Lynn Lowe - No Party
Constable Justice of the Peace District 2
Stephen Holder – Republican
Shane Martinez - No Party
Constable Justice of the Peace District 3
Stacey Justice – Independent
Billy Murphy – Other
Mayor Town of Logansport
Judge Cordray – Democrat
Lyntroyce Hewitt - No Party
Council Member(s) Town of Logansport
5 to be elected
Zachary "Big Zach" Bossier – Republican
James Robert Foshee – Republican
Katherine Freeman – Democrat
Dwight D. Gatlin Sr. – Democrat
Martha P. Guillotte – Republican
Pamela Hatcher – Democrat
Daniel Polley – Democrat
Deborah Roberts – Democrat
Anthony W. Wilson – Democrat
Mark Woods – Republican
UNOPPOSED
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 1 - Helen Y. Holmes – Republican
Constable Justice of the Peace District 4 - Travis "Bubba" English Jr. – Independent
Constable Justice of the Peace District 5 - Linda Wilburn Davidson – Democrat
Constable Justice of the Peace District 6 - Billy Spears – Republican
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 4 - Maria Taylor Hogan – Democrat
Justice of the Peace District 5 - Jo Ann Byrd Weaver – Democrat
Constable Justice of the Peace District 1 - Charles "C.D." Holmes – Republican
Mayor Village of South Mansfield - Kevin Vanzant – Democrat
Aldermen Village of South Mansfield (3) - Ola Mae Evans – Democrat; Dianne Hudson – Democrat; Merelean Woods – Republican
Alderman Village of Stanley - No candidates
Council Member Town of Stonewall - Brandon Garsee – Republican
PROPOSITIONS
PROPOSITION TO AUTHORIZE SPORTS WAGERING ACTIVITIES. Shall sports wagering activities and operations be permitted in the parish of DeSoto?
CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS
1. Do you support an amendment declaring that, to protect human life, a right to abortion and the funding of abortion shall not be found in the Louisiana Constitution?
States that there is no right to abortion or abortion funding in the state constitution
2. Do you support an amendment to permit the presence or production of oil or gas to be included in the methodology used to determine the fair market value of an oil or gas well for the purpose of property assessment?
Allows the presence or production of oil or gas to be considered when assessing the fair market value of an oil or gas well for ad valorem property tax purposes
3. Do you support an amendment to allow for the use of the Budget Stabilization Fund, also known as the Rainy Day Fund, for state costs associated with a disaster declared by the federal government?
Allows the Louisiana State Legislature, through a two-thirds vote in each chamber, to use up to one-third of the revenue in the Budget Stabilization Fund to cover the state's costs associated with a federally declared disaster
4. Do you support an amendment to limit the growth of the expenditure limit for the state general fund and dedicated funds and to remove the calculation of its growth factor from the Constitution?
Changes the state's expenditures limit growth formula
5. Do you support an amendment to authorize local governments to enter into cooperative endeavor ad valorem tax exemption agreements with new or expanding manufacturing establishments for payments in lieu of taxes?
Authorizes a property tax exemption for property that is subject to an agreement with local government; allows certain property owners to make payments instead of paying property taxes
6. Do you support an amendment to increase the maximum amount of income a person may receive and still qualify for the special assessment level for residential property receiving the homestead exemption?
Increases the income limit from $50,000 to $100,000 for those who qualify for the special assessment level for residential property receiving the homestead exemption
7. Do you support an amendment to create the Louisiana Unclaimed Property Permanent Trust Fund to preserve the money that remains unclaimed by its owner or owners?
Creates the Unclaimed Property Permanent Trust Fund and allocates investment revenue to the general fund
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.