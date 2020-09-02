What’s on the Ballot - DeSoto Parish

By Sean Staggs | September 2, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT - Updated September 2 at 4:05 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Here’s a look at what is on the ballot in DeSoto Parish for the upcoming Nov. 3 election:

PRESIDENT

Joseph R. Biden - Democrat

Jo Jorgensen - Libertarian

Donald Trump - Republican

Brian Carroll - American Solidarity Party

Jade Simmons - Becoming One Nation

President Boddie - Other

Don Blankenship - Constitution Party

Brock Pierce - Freedom and Prosperity

Tom Hoefling - Life, Liberty, Constitution

Gloria La Riva - Socialism and Liberation

Alyson Kennedy - Socialist Workers Party

Kanye West - The Birthday Party

Bill Hammons - Unity Party America

U. S. Senator

Beryl Billiot - No Party

John Paul Bourgeois - No Party

"Bill" Cassidy – Republican

Reno Jean Daret III - No Party

Derrick "Champ" Edwards – Democrat

"Xan" John – Other

David Drew Knight – Democrat

M.V. "Vinny" Mendoza - Independent

Jamar Montgomery - No Party

Dustin Murphy – Republican

Adrian Perkins – Democrat

Antoine Pierce – Democrat

Melinda Mary Price – Other

Aaron C. Sigler – Libertarian

Peter Wenstrup – Democrat

U. S. Representative 4th Congressional District

Ben Gibson – Republican

Kenny Houston – Democrat

"Mike" Johnson – Republican

Ryan Trundle – Democrat

PSC District 5

Foster Campbell – Democrat

Shane Smiley – Republican

Judge, Court of Appeal 2nd Circuit, 3rd Dist., Elec. Sec. 2C

Trina “Trinh” Chu - No Party

Jeanette Garrett - No Party

District Judge 42nd Judicial District Court, Division A

Amy Burford McCartney - No Party

Brenda F. Ford – Democrat

District Judge 42nd Judicial District Court, Division B

"Nick" Gasper – Republican

George Winston – Democrat

District Attorney 42nd Judicial District Court

Charles B. Adams – Republican

Gary Evans – Democrat

Member of School Board District 11

Larry Heard – Democrat

Rosie M. Mayweather – Democrat

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 2

Brandon Mccoy - No Party

Gloria J. Mcphearson – Democrat

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 3

Nicki Bissell - No Party

John A. Neilson – Independent

Jeremy M. Phillips - No Party

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 6

Jere Guillotte – Republican

Jerry Lynn Lowe - No Party

Constable Justice of the Peace District 2

Stephen Holder – Republican

Shane Martinez - No Party

Constable Justice of the Peace District 3

Stacey Justice – Independent

Billy Murphy – Other

Mayor Town of Logansport

Judge Cordray – Democrat

Lyntroyce Hewitt - No Party

Council Member(s) Town of Logansport

5 to be elected

Zachary "Big Zach" Bossier – Republican

James Robert Foshee – Republican

Katherine Freeman – Democrat

Dwight D. Gatlin Sr. – Democrat

Martha P. Guillotte – Republican

Pamela Hatcher – Democrat

Daniel Polley – Democrat

Deborah Roberts – Democrat

Anthony W. Wilson – Democrat

Mark Woods – Republican

UNOPPOSED

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 1 - Helen Y. Holmes – Republican

Constable Justice of the Peace District 4 - Travis "Bubba" English Jr. – Independent

Constable Justice of the Peace District 5 - Linda Wilburn Davidson – Democrat

Constable Justice of the Peace District 6 - Billy Spears – Republican

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 4 - Maria Taylor Hogan – Democrat

Justice of the Peace District 5 - Jo Ann Byrd Weaver – Democrat

Constable Justice of the Peace District 1 - Charles "C.D." Holmes – Republican

Mayor Village of South Mansfield - Kevin Vanzant – Democrat

Aldermen Village of South Mansfield (3) - Ola Mae Evans – Democrat; Dianne Hudson – Democrat; Merelean Woods – Republican

Alderman Village of Stanley - No candidates

Council Member Town of Stonewall - Brandon Garsee – Republican

PROPOSITIONS

PROPOSITION TO AUTHORIZE SPORTS WAGERING ACTIVITIES. Shall sports wagering activities and operations be permitted in the parish of DeSoto?

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS

1. Do you support an amendment declaring that, to protect human life, a right to abortion and the funding of abortion shall not be found in the Louisiana Constitution?

States that there is no right to abortion or abortion funding in the state constitution

2. Do you support an amendment to permit the presence or production of oil or gas to be included in the methodology used to determine the fair market value of an oil or gas well for the purpose of property assessment?

Allows the presence or production of oil or gas to be considered when assessing the fair market value of an oil or gas well for ad valorem property tax purposes

3. Do you support an amendment to allow for the use of the Budget Stabilization Fund, also known as the Rainy Day Fund, for state costs associated with a disaster declared by the federal government?

Allows the Louisiana State Legislature, through a two-thirds vote in each chamber, to use up to one-third of the revenue in the Budget Stabilization Fund to cover the state's costs associated with a federally declared disaster

4. Do you support an amendment to limit the growth of the expenditure limit for the state general fund and dedicated funds and to remove the calculation of its growth factor from the Constitution?

Changes the state's expenditures limit growth formula

5. Do you support an amendment to authorize local governments to enter into cooperative endeavor ad valorem tax exemption agreements with new or expanding manufacturing establishments for payments in lieu of taxes?

Authorizes a property tax exemption for property that is subject to an agreement with local government; allows certain property owners to make payments instead of paying property taxes

6. Do you support an amendment to increase the maximum amount of income a person may receive and still qualify for the special assessment level for residential property receiving the homestead exemption?

Increases the income limit from $50,000 to $100,000 for those who qualify for the special assessment level for residential property receiving the homestead exemption

7. Do you support an amendment to create the Louisiana Unclaimed Property Permanent Trust Fund to preserve the money that remains unclaimed by its owner or owners?

Creates the Unclaimed Property Permanent Trust Fund and allocates investment revenue to the general fund

