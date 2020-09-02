What’s on the Ballot - Claiborne Parish

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Here’s a look at what is on the ballot in Claiborne Parish for the upcoming Nov. 3 election:
PRESIDENT
Joseph R. Biden - Democrat
Jo Jorgensen - Libertarian
Donald Trump - Republican
Brian Carroll - American Solidarity Party
Jade Simmons - Becoming One Nation
President Boddie - Other
Don Blankenship - Constitution Party
Brock Pierce - Freedom and Prosperity
Tom Hoefling - Life, Liberty, Constitution
Gloria La Riva - Socialism and Liberation
Alyson Kennedy - Socialist Workers Party
Kanye West - The Birthday Party
Bill Hammons - Unity Party America
U. S. Senator
Beryl Billiot - No Party
John Paul Bourgeois - No Party
"Bill" Cassidy – Republican
Reno Jean Daret III - No Party
Derrick "Champ" Edwards – Democrat
"Xan" John – Other
David Drew Knight – Democrat
M.V. "Vinny" Mendoza - Independent
Jamar Montgomery - No Party
Dustin Murphy – Republican
Adrian Perkins – Democrat
Antoine Pierce – Democrat
Melinda Mary Price – Other
Aaron C. Sigler – Libertarian
Peter Wenstrup – Democrat
U. S. Representative 4th Congressional District
Ben Gibson – Republican
Kenny Houston – Democrat
"Mike" Johnson – Republican
Ryan Trundle – Democrat
Associate Justice Supreme Court, 4th Supreme Court District
Shannon Gremillion – Republican
Jay McCallum – Republican
PSC District 5
Foster Campbell – Democrat
Shane Smiley – Republican
District Judge 2nd Judicial District Court, Div. A
Darrell Avery – Republican
Walter May – Republican
District Judge 2nd Judicial District Court, Div. B
Rick Warren – Republican
Yumeaka Robinson Washington - No Party
District Attorney 2nd Judicial District Court
Chris L. Bowman – Republican
Daniel W. "Danny" Newell – Democrat
Justice of the Peace 1st Justice of the Peace Court
Sharon Swearingen - No Party
Mae "Kitty" Williams - No Party
Constable 2nd Justice of the Peace Court
Gary R. English - No Party
Jamichael Greer - No Party
UNOPPOSED
District Judge 2nd Judicial District Court, Div. C - Glenn Fallin – Independent
Justice of the Peace 2nd Justice of the Peace Court - Wayne R. Hatfield – Independent
Justice of the Peace 3rd Justice of the Peace Court - Amanda Verdin - No Party
Constable 1st Justice of the Peace Court - Kennneth Ray Wood – Republican
Constable 3rd Justice of the Peace Court - Frank T. Speer - No Party
Mayor Village of Lisbon - Wayne Tanner - No Party
Aldermen Village of Lisbon (3) - Jerry W. Clements - No Party; Eric M. Gaston - No Party; "Andy" Roberts - No Party
Selectman District 4, Town of Homer - Verletha Adams – Democrat
PROPOSITIONS
PROPOSITION TO AUTHORIZE SPORTS WAGERING ACTIVITIES. Shall sports wagering activities and operations be permitted in the parish of Claiborne?
CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS
1. Do you support an amendment declaring that, to protect human life, a right to abortion and the funding of abortion shall not be found in the Louisiana Constitution?
States that there is no right to abortion or abortion funding in the state constitution
2. Do you support an amendment to permit the presence or production of oil or gas to be included in the methodology used to determine the fair market value of an oil or gas well for the purpose of property assessment?
Allows the presence or production of oil or gas to be considered when assessing the fair market value of an oil or gas well for ad valorem property tax purposes
3. Do you support an amendment to allow for the use of the Budget Stabilization Fund, also known as the Rainy Day Fund, for state costs associated with a disaster declared by the federal government?
Allows the Louisiana State Legislature, through a two-thirds vote in each chamber, to use up to one-third of the revenue in the Budget Stabilization Fund to cover the state's costs associated with a federally declared disaster
4. Do you support an amendment to limit the growth of the expenditure limit for the state general fund and dedicated funds and to remove the calculation of its growth factor from the Constitution?
Changes the state's expenditures limit growth formula
5. Do you support an amendment to authorize local governments to enter into cooperative endeavor ad valorem tax exemption agreements with new or expanding manufacturing establishments for payments in lieu of taxes?
Authorizes a property tax exemption for property that is subject to an agreement with local government; allows certain property owners to make payments instead of paying property taxes
6. Do you support an amendment to increase the maximum amount of income a person may receive and still qualify for the special assessment level for residential property receiving the homestead exemption?
Increases the income limit from $50,000 to $100,000 for those who qualify for the special assessment level for residential property receiving the homestead exemption
7. Do you support an amendment to create the Louisiana Unclaimed Property Permanent Trust Fund to preserve the money that remains unclaimed by its owner or owners?
Creates the Unclaimed Property Permanent Trust Fund and allocates investment revenue to the general fund
