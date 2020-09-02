What’s on the Ballot - Caddo Parish

By Sean Staggs | September 2, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT - Updated September 2 at 4:04 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Here’s a look at what is on the ballot in Caddo Parish for the upcoming Nov. 3 election:

PRESIDENT

Joseph R. Biden - Democrat

Jo Jorgensen - Libertarian

Donald Trump - Republican

Brian Carroll - American Solidarity Party

Jade Simmons - Becoming One Nation

President Boddie - Other

Don Blankenship - Constitution Party

Brock Pierce - Freedom and Prosperity

Tom Hoefling - Life, Liberty, Constitution

Gloria La Riva - Socialism and Liberation

Alyson Kennedy - Socialist Workers Party

Kanye West - The Birthday Party

Bill Hammons - Unity Party America

U. S. Senator

Beryl Billiot - No Party

John Paul Bourgeois - No Party

"Bill" Cassidy – Republican

Reno Jean Daret III - No Party

Derrick "Champ" Edwards – Democrat

"Xan" John – Other

David Drew Knight – Democrat

M.V. "Vinny" Mendoza - Independent

Jamar Montgomery - No Party

Dustin Murphy – Republican

Adrian Perkins – Democrat

Antoine Pierce – Democrat

Melinda Mary Price – Other

Aaron C. Sigler – Libertarian

Peter Wenstrup – Democrat

U. S. Representative 4th Congressional District

Ben Gibson – Republican

Kenny Houston – Democrat

"Mike" Johnson – Republican

Ryan Trundle – Democrat

PSC District 5

Foster Campbell – Democrat

Shane Smiley – Republican

Judge, Court of Appeal 2nd Circuit, 3rd Dist., Elec. Sec. 2C

Trina “Trinh” Chu - No Party

Jeanette Garrett - No Party

District Judge 1st Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. B

Ramona Emanuel – Democrat

J. Antonio Florence – Democrat

District Judge 1st Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. I

Craig Marcotte – Republican

Jacob Oakley – Democrat

District Judge 1st Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. C

Edwin Byrd – Democrat

Christopher T. Victory – Republican

Mary Winchell – Democrat

District Attorney 1st Judicial District Court

Patricia “Pat” Gilley – Democrat

James E. Stewart Sr. – Democrat

Judge Juvenile Court, Elec. Sect. 2B

Natalie Howell – Republican

Clay Walker – Independent

City Judge, City Court Election Dist. 1, Div. A, City of Shreveport

Emily Merckle – Republican

Edward Mouton – Republican

Paul Wood – Republican

City Marshal City Court, City of Shreveport

Charlie Caldwell Jr. – Democrat

Donald "DJ" Gaut – Independent

Anthony Johnson – Democrat

Member of School Board District 8

Jeri B. Bowen – Independent

Christine Tharpe – Republican

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 5

Brenda Hayes – Republican

Terri McConnell - No Party

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 2, Oil City Dist.

Ronnie High - No Party

Barry Purcell – Republican

Jediah "Jed" Rhoads – Republican

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 3, Blanchard Dist.

Phillip L. Harris – Republican

Melvin "Gene" Presley – Republican

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 3, Mooringsport Dist.

Roger D. Harris – Republican

"Sammy" Yount – Democrat

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 5

Tony Hunter – Democrat

"Ken" Smith - No Party

Parker G. Ward – Republican

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 6

“Greg” Ardoin – Republican

William "Billy" Gaston Jr. - No Party

Kevin W. McClure – Republican

John R. Snead – Republican

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 7

John McGrew – Republican

"Kris" Smith – Republican

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 8

Eric Hatfield – Republican

Patrick R. Young – Republican

Mayor Village of Hosston

Debra Fitzgerald Blake – Independent

Betty "Susie" Giles - No Party

Kimberly "Kim" Jaynes – Republican

Chief of Police Village of Hosston

Ramona Eubanks-Anders – Independent

Eric C. Fredieu – Republican

"Whit" Giles – Independent

Scott Smith – Republican

Aldermen Village of Hosston

3 to be elected

Misti F. Banks – Republican

Henry E. Blunt – Republican

Charles V. Giles – Democrat

Tiffany A. Payton – Democrat

Mayor Village of Rodessa

Rose Hansen – Republican

Paul Lockard – Independent

Aldermen Village of Ida

3 to be elected

Michelle Anders – Republican

Nicole Falgout – Independent

Arien Gott – Independent

Roy Phelps Jr. - No Party

Council Member(s) Village of Mooringsport

Murray E. Moore – Republican

Joshua Welch – Republican

Councilman District A, City of Shreveport

Lloyd Anderson – Democrat

Tabatha H. Taylor – Democrat

UNOPPOSED

District Judge 1st Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. D - Karelia R. Stewart – Democrat

District Judge 1st Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. G - John Mosely Jr. – Democrat

District Judge 1st Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. J - Ramon Lafitte – Democrat

District Judge 1st Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. H - Brady Dennis O'Callaghan – Republican

District Judge 1st Judicial District Court, ES 3, Div. A - Donald Hathaway – Republican

District Judge 1st Judicial District Court, ES 3, Div. E - Michael "Mike" Pitman – Republican

District Judge 1st Judicial District Court, ES 3, Div. F - Katherine Clark Dorroh – Republican

District Judge 1st Judicial District Court, ES 3, Div. K - Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett – Republican

Judge Juvenile Court, Elec. Sect. 1C - Ree J. Casey-Jones – Democrat

Judge Juvenile Court, Elec. Sect. 3A - David Matlock – Republican

City Judge, City Court Election Dist. 1, Div. B, City of Shreveport - Brian H. Barber – Republican

City Judge, City Court Election Dist. 2, Div. C, City of Shreveport - Pammela S. Lattier – Democrat

City Judge, City Court Election Dist. 2, Div. D, City of Shreveport - Sheva Sims – Democrat

Member of School Board District 3 - Terence Vinson – Democrat

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 1 - Barbara Douget – Republican

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 2, Oil City Dist. - Emilie L. Rhoads – Republican

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 2, Vivian Dist. - Johnnie Hough - Independent

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 3, Blanchard Dist. - Carl W. Copes - No Party

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 3, Mooringsport Dist. - Brian K. Anderson – Republican

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 6 - Glenda Ennis Britton – Democrat

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 7 - Susan Waddell – Republican

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 8 - John "Chris" Kay – Republican

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 9 - No candidates

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 1 - Paul Sapp – Republican

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 2, Vivian Dist. - Tommy Eligah Poindexter – Republican

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 9 - Jimmy Phillips - No Party

Chief of Police Village of Ida - David C. Austin Jr. – Independent

Alderman District 1, Town of Oil City - Maquilla S. Frieson - No Party

Alderman District 2, Town of Oil City - "Donny" Jackson – Democrat

Alderman District 3, Town of Oil City - Levi Jones III – Democrat

Alderman District 4, Town of Oil City - Cynthia Poindexter Barkschat – Republican

Alderman District 5, Town of Oil City - James Clifton Jr. – Republican

Alderman District 3, Town of Greenwood - Dickie A. Doughty – Republican

Alderman Village of Belcher - "Christi" McWhiney – Republican

Mayor Town of Oil City - James T. Sims – Democrat

Mayor Village of Ida - Kenneth Shaw - No Party

Aldermen Village of Rodessa (3) - "Dan" Harville – Independent; Tanya Phillips - No Party

PROPOSITIONS

PROPOSITION TO AUTHORIZE SPORTS WAGERING ACTIVITIES. Shall sports wagering activities and operations be permitted in the parish of Caddo?

Parishwide Proposition No. 1 of 3 (Public Health Facilities Millage Renewal) Shall Caddo Parish, Louisiana (the "Parish"), continue to levy a tax of eighty-seven hundredths (.87) mills on all property subject to taxation in Caddo Parish (an estimated $1,586,360 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2021 and ending with the year 2030, for the purpose of maintaining and operating public health units, mosquito and rodent control units, and animal control facilities throughout the whole of said Parish?

Parishwide Proposition No. 2 of 3 (Juvenile Court & Detention Millage Renewal) Shall Caddo Parish, Louisiana (the "Parish"), continue to levy a tax of one and ninety-seven hundredths (1.97) mills on all property subject to taxation in Caddo Parish (an estimated $3,592,100 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2022 and ending with the year 2031, for the purpose of maintaining, equipping and operating the Juvenile Court and Detention facilities?

Parishwide Proposition No. 3 of 3 (Courthouse Millage Renewal) Shall Caddo Parish, Louisiana (the "Parish"), continue to levy a tax of two and seventy-two hundredths (2.72) mills on all property subject to taxation in Caddo Parish (an estimated $4,959,660 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2022 and ending with the year 2031, for the purpose of maintaining, equipping and operating the Parish Courthouse and ancillary offices?

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS

1. Do you support an amendment declaring that, to protect human life, a right to abortion and the funding of abortion shall not be found in the Louisiana Constitution?

States that there is no right to abortion or abortion funding in the state constitution

2. Do you support an amendment to permit the presence or production of oil or gas to be included in the methodology used to determine the fair market value of an oil or gas well for the purpose of property assessment?

Allows the presence or production of oil or gas to be considered when assessing the fair market value of an oil or gas well for ad valorem property tax purposes

3. Do you support an amendment to allow for the use of the Budget Stabilization Fund, also known as the Rainy Day Fund, for state costs associated with a disaster declared by the federal government?

Allows the Louisiana State Legislature, through a two-thirds vote in each chamber, to use up to one-third of the revenue in the Budget Stabilization Fund to cover the state's costs associated with a federally declared disaster

4. Do you support an amendment to limit the growth of the expenditure limit for the state general fund and dedicated funds and to remove the calculation of its growth factor from the Constitution?

Changes the state's expenditures limit growth formula

5. Do you support an amendment to authorize local governments to enter into cooperative endeavor ad valorem tax exemption agreements with new or expanding manufacturing establishments for payments in lieu of taxes?

Authorizes a property tax exemption for property that is subject to an agreement with local government; allows certain property owners to make payments instead of paying property taxes

6. Do you support an amendment to increase the maximum amount of income a person may receive and still qualify for the special assessment level for residential property receiving the homestead exemption?

Increases the income limit from $50,000 to $100,000 for those who qualify for the special assessment level for residential property receiving the homestead exemption

7. Do you support an amendment to create the Louisiana Unclaimed Property Permanent Trust Fund to preserve the money that remains unclaimed by its owner or owners?

Creates the Unclaimed Property Permanent Trust Fund and allocates investment revenue to the general fund

