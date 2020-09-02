What’s on the Ballot - Caddo Parish

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Here’s a look at what is on the ballot in Caddo Parish for the upcoming Nov. 3 election:
PRESIDENT
Joseph R. Biden - Democrat
Jo Jorgensen - Libertarian
Donald Trump - Republican
Brian Carroll - American Solidarity Party
Jade Simmons - Becoming One Nation
President Boddie - Other
Don Blankenship - Constitution Party
Brock Pierce - Freedom and Prosperity
Tom Hoefling - Life, Liberty, Constitution
Gloria La Riva - Socialism and Liberation
Alyson Kennedy - Socialist Workers Party
Kanye West - The Birthday Party
Bill Hammons - Unity Party America
U. S. Senator
Beryl Billiot - No Party
John Paul Bourgeois - No Party
"Bill" Cassidy – Republican
Reno Jean Daret III - No Party
Derrick "Champ" Edwards – Democrat
"Xan" John – Other
David Drew Knight – Democrat
M.V. "Vinny" Mendoza - Independent
Jamar Montgomery - No Party
Dustin Murphy – Republican
Adrian Perkins – Democrat
Antoine Pierce – Democrat
Melinda Mary Price – Other
Aaron C. Sigler – Libertarian
Peter Wenstrup – Democrat
U. S. Representative 4th Congressional District
Ben Gibson – Republican
Kenny Houston – Democrat
"Mike" Johnson – Republican
Ryan Trundle – Democrat
PSC District 5
Foster Campbell – Democrat
Shane Smiley – Republican
Judge, Court of Appeal 2nd Circuit, 3rd Dist., Elec. Sec. 2C
Trina “Trinh” Chu - No Party
Jeanette Garrett - No Party
District Judge 1st Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. B
Ramona Emanuel – Democrat
J. Antonio Florence – Democrat
District Judge 1st Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. I
Craig Marcotte – Republican
Jacob Oakley – Democrat
District Judge 1st Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. C
Edwin Byrd – Democrat
Christopher T. Victory – Republican
Mary Winchell – Democrat
District Attorney 1st Judicial District Court
Patricia “Pat” Gilley – Democrat
James E. Stewart Sr. – Democrat
Judge Juvenile Court, Elec. Sect. 2B
Natalie Howell – Republican
Clay Walker – Independent
City Judge, City Court Election Dist. 1, Div. A, City of Shreveport
Emily Merckle – Republican
Edward Mouton – Republican
Paul Wood – Republican
City Marshal City Court, City of Shreveport
Charlie Caldwell Jr. – Democrat
Donald "DJ" Gaut – Independent
Anthony Johnson – Democrat
Member of School Board District 8
Jeri B. Bowen – Independent
Christine Tharpe – Republican
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 5
Brenda Hayes – Republican
Terri McConnell - No Party
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 2, Oil City Dist.
Ronnie High - No Party
Barry Purcell – Republican
Jediah "Jed" Rhoads – Republican
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 3, Blanchard Dist.
Phillip L. Harris – Republican
Melvin "Gene" Presley – Republican
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 3, Mooringsport Dist.
Roger D. Harris – Republican
"Sammy" Yount – Democrat
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 5
Tony Hunter – Democrat
"Ken" Smith - No Party
Parker G. Ward – Republican
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 6
“Greg” Ardoin – Republican
William "Billy" Gaston Jr. - No Party
Kevin W. McClure – Republican
John R. Snead – Republican
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 7
John McGrew – Republican
"Kris" Smith – Republican
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 8
Eric Hatfield – Republican
Patrick R. Young – Republican
Mayor Village of Hosston
Debra Fitzgerald Blake – Independent
Betty "Susie" Giles - No Party
Kimberly "Kim" Jaynes – Republican
Chief of Police Village of Hosston
Ramona Eubanks-Anders – Independent
Eric C. Fredieu – Republican
"Whit" Giles – Independent
Scott Smith – Republican
Aldermen Village of Hosston
3 to be elected
Misti F. Banks – Republican
Henry E. Blunt – Republican
Charles V. Giles – Democrat
Tiffany A. Payton – Democrat
Mayor Village of Rodessa
Rose Hansen – Republican
Paul Lockard – Independent
Aldermen Village of Ida
3 to be elected
Michelle Anders – Republican
Nicole Falgout – Independent
Arien Gott – Independent
Roy Phelps Jr. - No Party
Council Member(s) Village of Mooringsport
Murray E. Moore – Republican
Joshua Welch – Republican
Councilman District A, City of Shreveport
Lloyd Anderson – Democrat
Tabatha H. Taylor – Democrat
UNOPPOSED
District Judge 1st Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. D - Karelia R. Stewart – Democrat
District Judge 1st Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. G - John Mosely Jr. – Democrat
District Judge 1st Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. J - Ramon Lafitte – Democrat
District Judge 1st Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. H - Brady Dennis O'Callaghan – Republican
District Judge 1st Judicial District Court, ES 3, Div. A - Donald Hathaway – Republican
District Judge 1st Judicial District Court, ES 3, Div. E - Michael "Mike" Pitman – Republican
District Judge 1st Judicial District Court, ES 3, Div. F - Katherine Clark Dorroh – Republican
District Judge 1st Judicial District Court, ES 3, Div. K - Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett – Republican
Judge Juvenile Court, Elec. Sect. 1C - Ree J. Casey-Jones – Democrat
Judge Juvenile Court, Elec. Sect. 3A - David Matlock – Republican
City Judge, City Court Election Dist. 1, Div. B, City of Shreveport - Brian H. Barber – Republican
City Judge, City Court Election Dist. 2, Div. C, City of Shreveport - Pammela S. Lattier – Democrat
City Judge, City Court Election Dist. 2, Div. D, City of Shreveport - Sheva Sims – Democrat
Member of School Board District 3 - Terence Vinson – Democrat
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 1 - Barbara Douget – Republican
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 2, Oil City Dist. - Emilie L. Rhoads – Republican
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 2, Vivian Dist. - Johnnie Hough - Independent
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 3, Blanchard Dist. - Carl W. Copes - No Party
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 3, Mooringsport Dist. - Brian K. Anderson – Republican
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 6 - Glenda Ennis Britton – Democrat
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 7 - Susan Waddell – Republican
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 8 - John "Chris" Kay – Republican
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 9 - No candidates
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 1 - Paul Sapp – Republican
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 2, Vivian Dist. - Tommy Eligah Poindexter – Republican
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 9 - Jimmy Phillips - No Party
Chief of Police Village of Ida - David C. Austin Jr. – Independent
Alderman District 1, Town of Oil City - Maquilla S. Frieson - No Party
Alderman District 2, Town of Oil City - "Donny" Jackson – Democrat
Alderman District 3, Town of Oil City - Levi Jones III – Democrat
Alderman District 4, Town of Oil City - Cynthia Poindexter Barkschat – Republican
Alderman District 5, Town of Oil City - James Clifton Jr. – Republican
Alderman District 3, Town of Greenwood - Dickie A. Doughty – Republican
Alderman Village of Belcher - "Christi" McWhiney – Republican
Mayor Town of Oil City - James T. Sims – Democrat
Mayor Village of Ida - Kenneth Shaw - No Party
Aldermen Village of Rodessa (3) - "Dan" Harville – Independent; Tanya Phillips - No Party
PROPOSITIONS
PROPOSITION TO AUTHORIZE SPORTS WAGERING ACTIVITIES. Shall sports wagering activities and operations be permitted in the parish of Caddo?
Parishwide Proposition No. 1 of 3 (Public Health Facilities Millage Renewal) Shall Caddo Parish, Louisiana (the "Parish"), continue to levy a tax of eighty-seven hundredths (.87) mills on all property subject to taxation in Caddo Parish (an estimated $1,586,360 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2021 and ending with the year 2030, for the purpose of maintaining and operating public health units, mosquito and rodent control units, and animal control facilities throughout the whole of said Parish?
Parishwide Proposition No. 2 of 3 (Juvenile Court & Detention Millage Renewal) Shall Caddo Parish, Louisiana (the "Parish"), continue to levy a tax of one and ninety-seven hundredths (1.97) mills on all property subject to taxation in Caddo Parish (an estimated $3,592,100 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2022 and ending with the year 2031, for the purpose of maintaining, equipping and operating the Juvenile Court and Detention facilities?
Parishwide Proposition No. 3 of 3 (Courthouse Millage Renewal) Shall Caddo Parish, Louisiana (the "Parish"), continue to levy a tax of two and seventy-two hundredths (2.72) mills on all property subject to taxation in Caddo Parish (an estimated $4,959,660 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2022 and ending with the year 2031, for the purpose of maintaining, equipping and operating the Parish Courthouse and ancillary offices?
CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS
1. Do you support an amendment declaring that, to protect human life, a right to abortion and the funding of abortion shall not be found in the Louisiana Constitution?
States that there is no right to abortion or abortion funding in the state constitution
2. Do you support an amendment to permit the presence or production of oil or gas to be included in the methodology used to determine the fair market value of an oil or gas well for the purpose of property assessment?
Allows the presence or production of oil or gas to be considered when assessing the fair market value of an oil or gas well for ad valorem property tax purposes
3. Do you support an amendment to allow for the use of the Budget Stabilization Fund, also known as the Rainy Day Fund, for state costs associated with a disaster declared by the federal government?
Allows the Louisiana State Legislature, through a two-thirds vote in each chamber, to use up to one-third of the revenue in the Budget Stabilization Fund to cover the state's costs associated with a federally declared disaster
4. Do you support an amendment to limit the growth of the expenditure limit for the state general fund and dedicated funds and to remove the calculation of its growth factor from the Constitution?
Changes the state's expenditures limit growth formula
5. Do you support an amendment to authorize local governments to enter into cooperative endeavor ad valorem tax exemption agreements with new or expanding manufacturing establishments for payments in lieu of taxes?
Authorizes a property tax exemption for property that is subject to an agreement with local government; allows certain property owners to make payments instead of paying property taxes
6. Do you support an amendment to increase the maximum amount of income a person may receive and still qualify for the special assessment level for residential property receiving the homestead exemption?
Increases the income limit from $50,000 to $100,000 for those who qualify for the special assessment level for residential property receiving the homestead exemption
7. Do you support an amendment to create the Louisiana Unclaimed Property Permanent Trust Fund to preserve the money that remains unclaimed by its owner or owners?
Creates the Unclaimed Property Permanent Trust Fund and allocates investment revenue to the general fund
