What’s on the Ballot - Caddo Parish

Parishwide Proposition No. 1 of 3 (Public Health Facilities Millage Renewal) Shall Caddo Parish, Louisiana (the "Parish"), continue to levy a tax of eighty-seven hundredths (.87) mills on all property subject to taxation in Caddo Parish (an estimated $1,586,360 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2021 and ending with the year 2030, for the purpose of maintaining and operating public health units, mosquito and rodent control units, and animal control facilities throughout the whole of said Parish?