What’s on the Ballot - Bossier Parish

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Here’s a look at what is on the ballot in Bossier Parish for the upcoming Nov. 3 election:
PRESIDENT
Joseph R. Biden - Democrat
Jo Jorgensen - Libertarian
Donald Trump - Republican
Brian Carroll - American Solidarity Party
Jade Simmons - Becoming One Nation
President Boddie - Other
Don Blankenship - Constitution Party
Brock Pierce - Freedom and Prosperity
Tom Hoefling - Life, Liberty, Constitution
Gloria La Riva - Socialism and Liberation
Alyson Kennedy - Socialist Workers Party
Kanye West - The Birthday Party
Bill Hammons - Unity Party America
U. S. Senator
Beryl Billiot - No Party
John Paul Bourgeois - No Party
"Bill" Cassidy – Republican
Reno Jean Daret III - No Party
Derrick "Champ" Edwards – Democrat
"Xan" John – Other
David Drew Knight – Democrat
M.V. "Vinny" Mendoza - Independent
Jamar Montgomery - No Party
Dustin Murphy – Republican
Adrian Perkins – Democrat
Antoine Pierce – Democrat
Melinda Mary Price – Other
Aaron C. Sigler – Libertarian
Peter Wenstrup – Democrat
U. S. Representative 4th Congressional District
Ben Gibson – Republican
Kenny Houston – Democrat
"Mike" Johnson – Republican
Ryan Trundle – Democrat
PSC District 5
Foster Campbell – Democrat
Shane Smiley – Republican
City Judge City Court, City of Bossier City
Cynthia Carroll-Bridges – Republican
Santi Parks – Republican
City Judge, City Court Election Dist. 1, Div. A, City of Shreveport
Emily Merckle – Republican
Edward Mouton – Republican
Paul Wood – Republican
City Marshal City Court, City of Shreveport
Charlie Caldwell Jr. – Democrat
Donald "DJ" Gaut – Independent
Anthony Johnson – Democrat
Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 1
Robert Bertrand – Republican
William "Bill" Shelton – Republican
Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 3
2 to be elected
"Cliff" Cannon – Independent
Karen McKenzie Hays – Independent
Terry Sullivan – Republican
Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 6
2 to be elected
"Ron" Eastridge – Republican
Charles E. Gray – Republican
Michael "Mike" Keith - Republican
Mayor Town of Benton
S.G. Horton – Republican
Kenneth "Ken" Shiflett – Other
Chief of Police Town of Benton
“Steve” Collier – Republican
Mark Crouch – Republican
Alderman District 2, Town of Benton
Linda Gates - Democrat
Tiffany L. Manning – Democrat
Alderman District 4, Town of Benton
Leighton Allen – Republican
James E. Friday – Republican
Mayor Town of Plain Dealing
Cindy Anderson Dodson – Republican
Tammy Murray - No Party
Marshal Town of Plain Dealing
Timothy “Tim” Cannon – Independent
Ronnie Murray - No Party
Gary Roberts – Republican
Alderman District 1, Town of Plain Dealing
2 to be elected
James Cook – Independent
Shanthia "Shanita" Gay - No Party
Harriet Johnson – Democrat
Shelia Player – Democrat
Alderman District 2, Town of Plain Dealing
Marmekia “Mekia” Gay - No Party
Emily Barr Jennings – Democrat
Alderman District 3, Town of Plain Dealing
Jeff Benson – Republican
Howard Haynie – Republican
Alderman District 4, Town of Plain Dealing
Tracy Duke Dupuis – Republican
Judith Beshea McGuffey – Republican
David Orr – Democrat
Aldermen Town of Haughton
5 to be elected
"Doug" Adams – Republican
Carlton "Peewee" Anderson – Republican
Melba Baker – Democrat
Tarrah Dobbins – Republican
Colby Isom – Republican
Frederick "Fred" J. McAnn – Republican
Barry E. "Buck" Mcgee Jr. – Republican
Jonathan Phillips – Republican
Phillip Smith – Republican
Randy Wellhausen – Republican
Councilman District A, City of Shreveport
Lloyd Anderson – Democrat
Tabatha H. Taylor – Democrat
UNOPPOSED
Judge, Court of Appeal 2nd Circuit, 2nd Dist., Election Section 2 - "Jeff" Thompson – Republican
District Judge 26th Judicial District Court, Division A - "Mike" Craig – Republican
District Judge 26th Judicial District Court, Division B - Charles A. Smith – Republican
District Judge 26th Judicial District Court, Division C - Lane Pittard – Republican
District Judge 26th Judicial District Court, Division D - E. Charles Jacobs – Republican
District Judge 26th Judicial District Court, Division E - Michael Nerren – Republican
District Judge 26th Judicial District Court, Division F - Parker Self – Republican - Bossier City
District Attorney 26th Judicial District Court - Schuyler Marvin – Republican
City Judge, City Court Election Dist. 1, Div. B, City of Shreveport - Brian H. Barber – Republican
City Judge, City Court Election Dist. 2, Div. C, City of Shreveport - Pammela S. Lattier – Democrat
City Judge, City Court Election Dist. 2, Div. D, City of Shreveport - Sheva Sims – Democrat
City Marshal City Court, City of Bossier City – Jim Whitman - Republican
Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 4 - Julia B. Budwah – Democrat
Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 5 - Lorraine S. Ragsdale – Independent
Constable(s) Justice of the Peace District 1 - Robert Wright – Republican
Constable(s) Justice of the Peace District 3 (2) - John Craft - No Party; Jerry H. Jenkins – Republican
Constable(s) Justice of the Peace District 4 - Ronald "Ron" Matlock – Democrat
Constable(s) Justice of the Peace District 5 - David Hamm – Republican
Constable(s) Justice of the Peace District 6 (2) - Jo Anne Harnage Keith – Republican; Kenneth Stephens – Republican
Mayor Town of Haughton - Kim Gaspard – Republican
Chief of Police Town of Haughton - Todd Gibson – Republican
Alderman District 1, Town of Benton - Jacqueline Neal Carr – Democrat
Alderman District 3, Town of Benton - Ronald "Ronnie" Jones – Independent
Alderman District 5, Town of Benton - Wayne Cathcart – Republican
PROPOSITIONS
PROPOSITION TO AUTHORIZE SPORTS WAGERING ACTIVITIES. Shall sports wagering activities and operations be permitted in the parish of Bossier?
CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS
1. Do you support an amendment declaring that, to protect human life, a right to abortion and the funding of abortion shall not be found in the Louisiana Constitution?
States that there is no right to abortion or abortion funding in the state constitution
2. Do you support an amendment to permit the presence or production of oil or gas to be included in the methodology used to determine the fair market value of an oil or gas well for the purpose of property assessment?
Allows the presence or production of oil or gas to be considered when assessing the fair market value of an oil or gas well for ad valorem property tax purposes
3. Do you support an amendment to allow for the use of the Budget Stabilization Fund, also known as the Rainy Day Fund, for state costs associated with a disaster declared by the federal government?
Allows the Louisiana State Legislature, through a two-thirds vote in each chamber, to use up to one-third of the revenue in the Budget Stabilization Fund to cover the state's costs associated with a federally declared disaster
4. Do you support an amendment to limit the growth of the expenditure limit for the state general fund and dedicated funds and to remove the calculation of its growth factor from the Constitution?
Changes the state's expenditures limit growth formula
5. Do you support an amendment to authorize local governments to enter into cooperative endeavor ad valorem tax exemption agreements with new or expanding manufacturing establishments for payments in lieu of taxes?
Authorizes a property tax exemption for property that is subject to an agreement with local government; allows certain property owners to make payments instead of paying property taxes
6. Do you support an amendment to increase the maximum amount of income a person may receive and still qualify for the special assessment level for residential property receiving the homestead exemption?
Increases the income limit from $50,000 to $100,000 for those who qualify for the special assessment level for residential property receiving the homestead exemption
7. Do you support an amendment to create the Louisiana Unclaimed Property Permanent Trust Fund to preserve the money that remains unclaimed by its owner or owners?
Creates the Unclaimed Property Permanent Trust Fund and allocates investment revenue to the general fund
