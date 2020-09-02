What’s on the Ballot - Bossier Parish

By Sean Staggs | September 2, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT - Updated September 2 at 4:04 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Here’s a look at what is on the ballot in Bossier Parish for the upcoming Nov. 3 election:

PRESIDENT

Joseph R. Biden - Democrat

Jo Jorgensen - Libertarian

Donald Trump - Republican

Brian Carroll - American Solidarity Party

Jade Simmons - Becoming One Nation

President Boddie - Other

Don Blankenship - Constitution Party

Brock Pierce - Freedom and Prosperity

Tom Hoefling - Life, Liberty, Constitution

Gloria La Riva - Socialism and Liberation

Alyson Kennedy - Socialist Workers Party

Kanye West - The Birthday Party

Bill Hammons - Unity Party America

U. S. Senator

Beryl Billiot - No Party

John Paul Bourgeois - No Party

"Bill" Cassidy – Republican

Reno Jean Daret III - No Party

Derrick "Champ" Edwards – Democrat

"Xan" John – Other

David Drew Knight – Democrat

M.V. "Vinny" Mendoza - Independent

Jamar Montgomery - No Party

Dustin Murphy – Republican

Adrian Perkins – Democrat

Antoine Pierce – Democrat

Melinda Mary Price – Other

Aaron C. Sigler – Libertarian

Peter Wenstrup – Democrat

U. S. Representative 4th Congressional District

Ben Gibson – Republican

Kenny Houston – Democrat

"Mike" Johnson – Republican

Ryan Trundle – Democrat

PSC District 5

Foster Campbell – Democrat

Shane Smiley – Republican

City Judge City Court, City of Bossier City

Cynthia Carroll-Bridges – Republican

Santi Parks – Republican

City Judge, City Court Election Dist. 1, Div. A, City of Shreveport

Emily Merckle – Republican

Edward Mouton – Republican

Paul Wood – Republican

City Marshal City Court, City of Shreveport

Charlie Caldwell Jr. – Democrat

Donald "DJ" Gaut – Independent

Anthony Johnson – Democrat

Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 1

Robert Bertrand – Republican

William "Bill" Shelton – Republican

Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 3

2 to be elected

"Cliff" Cannon – Independent

Karen McKenzie Hays – Independent

Terry Sullivan – Republican

Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 6

2 to be elected

"Ron" Eastridge – Republican

Charles E. Gray – Republican

Michael "Mike" Keith - Republican

Mayor Town of Benton

S.G. Horton – Republican

Kenneth "Ken" Shiflett – Other

Chief of Police Town of Benton

“Steve” Collier – Republican

Mark Crouch – Republican

Alderman District 2, Town of Benton

Linda Gates - Democrat

Tiffany L. Manning – Democrat

Alderman District 4, Town of Benton

Leighton Allen – Republican

James E. Friday – Republican

Mayor Town of Plain Dealing

Cindy Anderson Dodson – Republican

Tammy Murray - No Party

Marshal Town of Plain Dealing

Timothy “Tim” Cannon – Independent

Ronnie Murray - No Party

Gary Roberts – Republican

Alderman District 1, Town of Plain Dealing

2 to be elected

James Cook – Independent

Shanthia "Shanita" Gay - No Party

Harriet Johnson – Democrat

Shelia Player – Democrat

Alderman District 2, Town of Plain Dealing

Marmekia “Mekia” Gay - No Party

Emily Barr Jennings – Democrat

Alderman District 3, Town of Plain Dealing

Jeff Benson – Republican

Howard Haynie – Republican

Alderman District 4, Town of Plain Dealing

Tracy Duke Dupuis – Republican

Judith Beshea McGuffey – Republican

David Orr – Democrat

Aldermen Town of Haughton

5 to be elected

"Doug" Adams – Republican

Carlton "Peewee" Anderson – Republican

Melba Baker – Democrat

Tarrah Dobbins – Republican

Colby Isom – Republican

Frederick "Fred" J. McAnn – Republican

Barry E. "Buck" Mcgee Jr. – Republican

Jonathan Phillips – Republican

Phillip Smith – Republican

Randy Wellhausen – Republican

Councilman District A, City of Shreveport

Lloyd Anderson – Democrat

Tabatha H. Taylor – Democrat

UNOPPOSED

Judge, Court of Appeal 2nd Circuit, 2nd Dist., Election Section 2 - "Jeff" Thompson – Republican

District Judge 26th Judicial District Court, Division A - "Mike" Craig – Republican

District Judge 26th Judicial District Court, Division B - Charles A. Smith – Republican

District Judge 26th Judicial District Court, Division C - Lane Pittard – Republican

District Judge 26th Judicial District Court, Division D - E. Charles Jacobs – Republican

District Judge 26th Judicial District Court, Division E - Michael Nerren – Republican

District Judge 26th Judicial District Court, Division F - Parker Self – Republican - Bossier City

District Attorney 26th Judicial District Court - Schuyler Marvin – Republican

City Judge, City Court Election Dist. 1, Div. B, City of Shreveport - Brian H. Barber – Republican

City Judge, City Court Election Dist. 2, Div. C, City of Shreveport - Pammela S. Lattier – Democrat

City Judge, City Court Election Dist. 2, Div. D, City of Shreveport - Sheva Sims – Democrat

City Marshal City Court, City of Bossier City – Jim Whitman - Republican

Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 4 - Julia B. Budwah – Democrat

Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 5 - Lorraine S. Ragsdale – Independent

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace District 1 - Robert Wright – Republican

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace District 3 (2) - John Craft - No Party; Jerry H. Jenkins – Republican

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace District 4 - Ronald "Ron" Matlock – Democrat

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace District 5 - David Hamm – Republican

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace District 6 (2) - Jo Anne Harnage Keith – Republican; Kenneth Stephens – Republican

Mayor Town of Haughton - Kim Gaspard – Republican

Chief of Police Town of Haughton - Todd Gibson – Republican

Alderman District 1, Town of Benton - Jacqueline Neal Carr – Democrat

Alderman District 3, Town of Benton - Ronald "Ronnie" Jones – Independent

Alderman District 5, Town of Benton - Wayne Cathcart – Republican

PROPOSITIONS

PROPOSITION TO AUTHORIZE SPORTS WAGERING ACTIVITIES. Shall sports wagering activities and operations be permitted in the parish of Bossier?

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS

1. Do you support an amendment declaring that, to protect human life, a right to abortion and the funding of abortion shall not be found in the Louisiana Constitution?

States that there is no right to abortion or abortion funding in the state constitution

2. Do you support an amendment to permit the presence or production of oil or gas to be included in the methodology used to determine the fair market value of an oil or gas well for the purpose of property assessment?

Allows the presence or production of oil or gas to be considered when assessing the fair market value of an oil or gas well for ad valorem property tax purposes

3. Do you support an amendment to allow for the use of the Budget Stabilization Fund, also known as the Rainy Day Fund, for state costs associated with a disaster declared by the federal government?

Allows the Louisiana State Legislature, through a two-thirds vote in each chamber, to use up to one-third of the revenue in the Budget Stabilization Fund to cover the state's costs associated with a federally declared disaster

4. Do you support an amendment to limit the growth of the expenditure limit for the state general fund and dedicated funds and to remove the calculation of its growth factor from the Constitution?

Changes the state's expenditures limit growth formula

5. Do you support an amendment to authorize local governments to enter into cooperative endeavor ad valorem tax exemption agreements with new or expanding manufacturing establishments for payments in lieu of taxes?

Authorizes a property tax exemption for property that is subject to an agreement with local government; allows certain property owners to make payments instead of paying property taxes

6. Do you support an amendment to increase the maximum amount of income a person may receive and still qualify for the special assessment level for residential property receiving the homestead exemption?

Increases the income limit from $50,000 to $100,000 for those who qualify for the special assessment level for residential property receiving the homestead exemption

7. Do you support an amendment to create the Louisiana Unclaimed Property Permanent Trust Fund to preserve the money that remains unclaimed by its owner or owners?

Creates the Unclaimed Property Permanent Trust Fund and allocates investment revenue to the general fund

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.