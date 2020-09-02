What’s on the Ballot - Bienville Parish

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Here’s a look at what is on the ballot in Bienville Parish for the upcoming Nov. 3 election:
PRESIDENT
Joseph R. Biden - Democrat
Jo Jorgensen - Libertarian
Donald Trump - Republican
Brian Carroll - American Solidarity Party
Jade Simmons - Becoming One Nation
President Boddie - Other
Don Blankenship - Constitution Party
Brock Pierce - Freedom and Prosperity
Tom Hoefling - Life, Liberty, Constitution
Gloria La Riva - Socialism and Liberation
Alyson Kennedy - Socialist Workers Party
Kanye West - The Birthday Party
Bill Hammons - Unity Party America
U. S. Senator
Beryl Billiot - No Party
John Paul Bourgeois - No Party
"Bill" Cassidy – Republican
Reno Jean Daret III - No Party
Derrick "Champ" Edwards – Democrat
"Xan" John – Other
David Drew Knight – Democrat
M.V. "Vinny" Mendoza - Independent
Jamar Montgomery - No Party
Dustin Murphy – Republican
Adrian Perkins – Democrat
Antoine Pierce – Democrat
Melinda Mary Price – Other
Aaron C. Sigler – Libertarian
Peter Wenstrup – Democrat
U. S. Representative 4th Congressional District
Ben Gibson – Republican
Kenny Houston – Democrat
"Mike" Johnson – Republican
Ryan Trundle – Democrat
Associate Justice Supreme Court, 4th Supreme Court District
Shannon Gremillion – Republican
Jay McCallum – Republican
PSC District 5
Foster Campbell – Democrat
Shane Smiley – Republican
District Judge 2nd Judicial District Court, Div. A
Darrell Avery – Republican
Walter May – Republican
District Judge 2nd Judicial District Court, Div. B
Rick Warren – Republican
Yumeaka Robinson Washington - No Party
District Attorney 2nd Judicial District Court
Chris L. Bowman – Republican
Daniel W. "Danny" Newell – Democrat
Constable Justice of the Peace District 3
Joey Jordan Sr. – Republican
Jack D. Sullivan - No Party
Constable Justice of the Peace District 5
Gary Chandler – Republican
Marvin Peoples – Democrat
UNOPPOSED
District Judge 2nd Judicial District Court, Div. C - Glenn Fallin – Independent
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 1 - Craig Jenkins – Democrat
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 2 - Mary A. Rochelle - No Party
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 3 - Melanie Jordan – Republican
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 4 - Ryanie O. Evans - No Party
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 5 - David W. McConathy - No Party
Constable Justice of the Peace District 1 - Tameka Harris - No Party
Constable Justice of the Peace District 2 - Darren W. Brackens - No Party
Constable Justice of the Peace District 4 - Evelyn Braggs - No Party
Mayor Village of Jamestown - "Ralph" Todd – Independent
Chief of Police Village of Lucky - "Chris" Davis – Independent
Aldermen Village of Lucky (2) - Shirley J. Egans – Democrat; Daphne D. Turner - No Party
Aldermen Town of Gibsland (2) - Dianna Pearson – Democrat; Richard "Bay" Rhodes – Democrat
Aldermen Village of Jamestown (3) - Conley Bare – Republican; Michelle Todd Williams – Independent
PROPOSITIONS
PROPOSITION TO AUTHORIZE SPORTS WAGERING ACTIVITIES. Shall sports wagering activities and operations be permitted in the parish of Bienville?
Wards Four and Five Fire Protection District Proposition (Tax Continuation) Shall Wards Four and Five Fire Protection District of the Parish of Bienville, State of Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a four and ninety-one hundredths (4.91) mills tax on all property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $581,835 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2022 and ending with the year 2031, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining, and/or operating fire protection facilities and equipment in and for the District, including paying the costs of obtaining water for fire protection purposes and charges for fire hydrant rentals and service, said millage to represent a fifty-seven hundredths of a mill (.57) increase (due to reappraisal) over the 4.34 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2021 pursuant to an election held on April 2, 2011?
CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS
1. Do you support an amendment declaring that, to protect human life, a right to abortion and the funding of abortion shall not be found in the Louisiana Constitution?
States that there is no right to abortion or abortion funding in the state constitution
2. Do you support an amendment to permit the presence or production of oil or gas to be included in the methodology used to determine the fair market value of an oil or gas well for the purpose of property assessment?
Allows the presence or production of oil or gas to be considered when assessing the fair market value of an oil or gas well for ad valorem property tax purposes
3. Do you support an amendment to allow for the use of the Budget Stabilization Fund, also known as the Rainy Day Fund, for state costs associated with a disaster declared by the federal government?
Allows the Louisiana State Legislature, through a two-thirds vote in each chamber, to use up to one-third of the revenue in the Budget Stabilization Fund to cover the state's costs associated with a federally declared disaster
4. Do you support an amendment to limit the growth of the expenditure limit for the state general fund and dedicated funds and to remove the calculation of its growth factor from the Constitution?
Changes the state's expenditures limit growth formula
5. Do you support an amendment to authorize local governments to enter into cooperative endeavor ad valorem tax exemption agreements with new or expanding manufacturing establishments for payments in lieu of taxes?
Authorizes a property tax exemption for property that is subject to an agreement with local government; allows certain property owners to make payments instead of paying property taxes
6. Do you support an amendment to increase the maximum amount of income a person may receive and still qualify for the special assessment level for residential property receiving the homestead exemption?
Increases the income limit from $50,000 to $100,000 for those who qualify for the special assessment level for residential property receiving the homestead exemption
7. Do you support an amendment to create the Louisiana Unclaimed Property Permanent Trust Fund to preserve the money that remains unclaimed by its owner or owners?
Creates the Unclaimed Property Permanent Trust Fund and allocates investment revenue to the general fund
