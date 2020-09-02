What’s on the Ballot - Bienville Parish

Wards Four and Five Fire Protection District Proposition (Tax Continuation) Shall Wards Four and Five Fire Protection District of the Parish of Bienville, State of Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a four and ninety-one hundredths (4.91) mills tax on all property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $581,835 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2022 and ending with the year 2031, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining, and/or operating fire protection facilities and equipment in and for the District, including paying the costs of obtaining water for fire protection purposes and charges for fire hydrant rentals and service, said millage to represent a fifty-seven hundredths of a mill (.57) increase (due to reappraisal) over the 4.34 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2021 pursuant to an election held on April 2, 2011?