WEBXTRA: Officials in Deep East Texas discuss efforts to clean up storm debris from Hurricane Laura

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Hurricane Laura left debris scattered across Deep East Texas and now many are wondering what to do with garbage and storm debris.
Jasper City Manager Denise Kelley tells us the city’s trash pickup is now back on its normal schedule and the city will begin curbside service next week and offer a site to bring debris.
Jasper and Newton counties received a lot of damage from Hurricane Laura. Jasper County Judge Mark Allen said they are working with the state on where people can drop off debris.
“We were one of the ones hit hardest. So, what we’re seeing is people trying to cut oaks that are 100 or 150 years old, large pine trees. They are making a tremendous effort. Also, our commissioners, Jasper-Newton Electric Cooperative, Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative to clear the right of ways, the utility rights-of-way to get power turned on.,” Allen said. “There’s quite a bit of debris out there. As they cut and move forward, they’re pushing it out of the way and continuing to move forward, but somebody is going to have to collect all of that later on. We’ve got quite a bit on the state highways but also on the county roads and city streets. We’re really looking forward to get this stuff collected so they can get it out of the way and move forward and get prepared for the next one.”
Coming up tonight, we’ll hear more from Allen and other officials on how soon it may be before debris pickup starts. Reporting for East Texas News, I’m Jeremy Thomas.
