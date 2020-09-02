Two Shreveport theft suspects sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police officers are looking for two suspects in two different thefts.
The first theft occurred on Saturday, August 29, at the Walmart in the 6200 block of Westport Avenue.
Shreveport Police responded to reports of a theft in a parking garage on Wednesday, September 2, in the 400 block of Clyde Fant.
The victim of this theft was in town to assist with the restoration of electricity in the area.
If you recognize either of these people, contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via app at P3tips.
