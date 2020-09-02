Shreveport community uses prayer to stop the ongoing violence

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Government and community leaders hosted a call for prayer at Shreveport’s Government Plaza today.
District 7 Caddo Parish Commissioner, Stormy Gage-Watts, and District A Councilwoman, Tabitha Taylor, arranged the event with several families that gun violence has impacted.
“Enough is enough,” District A Councilwoman Tabitha Taylor says. “We won’t allow those who want to terrorize our city to take over our neighborhoods, the City of Shreveport, Caddo Parish or the State of Louisiana.”
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins spoke about the need for accountability and that the entire city is in this fight together. He also showed his support for the organizers and those who are tirelessly working to stop the violence.
People addressed how the death of a Green Oaks High School student and the shooting of a pregnant woman brought more focus to stopping the violence.
Speakers also included mothers who lost children to gun violence and the need to prevent these tragic moments from happening to other mothers.
“Stop the killing. If we don’t stop it, more families will feel what we have felt,” Lawanda Finney says.
Finney lost her son to gun violence and now advocates against it. She along with some other mothers are asking for the city to come together and work out problems instead of grabbing a gun.
