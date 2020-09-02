Rain likely through the end of the week

(KSLA) - Rain will be around for the next couple days. Some showers will even occur at night. There will be heavy downpours at times too. Thankfully, it will be drier by the weekend.
This evening, there will still be some lingering showers and storms around. Not everyone will see rain, but it’s best to be prepared for it just in case. If you get caught under some rain, it will likely be heavy. Temperatures will be cooler wherever we saw rain during the day, but will still be warm. Overall, it will not be a great evening.
As we go throughout the night, more rain will be developing. It will be scattered overnight, becoming a little more widespread by around sunrise. I have the rain chances up to 60% for tonight. it will still likely be a wet start to the day for many on your Thursday.
There is a very likely chance you see rain in the morning on Thursday. It will be heavy at times with some lightning strikes included. By the time we reach the afternoon, the rain chances will start to go down some. So, there will not be as much rain around by the afternoon or evening. Temperatures will be a little cooler thanks to the rain. it will warm up to the upper 80s.
Friday will be another day with scattered showers and storms. Maybe not as widespread, but rain will be around nonetheless. So, keep the umbrella with you as you go throughout the day. Temperatures will be back to the low 90s for the high.
This Labor Day weekend will be rather nice! There is a cold front expected to pass through Friday evening, and this will help knock temperatures a little bit for the weekend. It will really help lower humidity! Therefore, it will feel very nice for early September. Temperatures Saturday and Sunday will heat up to the lower 90s and upper 80s. Some more good news is that I do not expect much, if any, rain.
Labor Day itself on Monday will be another nice day. In fact, the humidity might be the lowest of the weekend! There will not be a good chance for rain, so it will be dry too. It will be a fantastic day to get outside and enjoy the weather!
There is still some good signs of a cold front coming in by the middle of next week. This will bring up the rain chances as the front passes through, but will also lower the temperatures. So, by the end of next week, temperatures could warm up to only the upper 70s, if not the lower 80s. That along with lower humidity will make next week great for sure!
In the tropics, there is nothing threatening the United States. There is tropical storm Nana which is heading towards Central America, and will then die off quickly after landfall. Tropical storm Omar is moving away from the coast back to the Atlantic. Then there are two tropical waves we are watching for development. One has a low chance, while the other has a medium chance. We will watch both of these closely.
Have a great rest of the week!
