Power restoration efforts gaining steam in northwest, central Louisiana

NORTHWEST LOUISIANA (KSLA) - More power line repair crews are heading to central Louisiana, where AEP-SWEPCO still had 30,000 customers without power since Hurricane Laura tore through the area last Thursday, including 10,000 in Natchitoches Parish.
Those crews have been freed up, according to the utility giant, because 95 percent of Shreveport-Bossier area customers were expected to have power restored by 10 p.m. Tuesday, September 1.
SWEPCO customer Pat Stratton says losing power at her home in Natchitoches has cost her hundreds of dollars from spoiled food in her fridge and freezer. With no power for air conditioning, she’s had to find somewhere else to stay in the meantime.
“Thursday afternoon I drove to Mansfield to my girlfriend’s house so I’d have someplace that had power and everything. But it turns out that she doesn’t have air conditioning. So now we’ve had to move somewhere else in Mansfield to have air conditioning because, you know, we’re older, we have health problems, and so we just couldn’t bear the heat anymore.”
Stratton did say this ordeal could have been far worse.
“It’s been a trial and tribulation. But at least we don’t have the devastation like they have in Lake Charles and I was born and raised in Lake Charles,” she added.
A SWEPCO supervisor says they already had 800 utility workers out in the field in central Louisiana. It’s expected another 200 or so workers to arrive at the base camp on this Tuesday evening at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches.
Having hurricane damage and losing power is a one-two punch that has created all sorts of challenges for thousands of local families. Just ask Charles Jackson.
“Ooh, it’s been rough. We have a generator. My generator, it’s running right now. Two days we had to get gas.”
The Valley District is also a bit unique in how SWEPCO operates, according to Manager Rick Alvarez.
“I would say it’s probably a worst-case scenario, for us, for our transmission system and our distribution system. Kind of something that’s unique to our area is that we work in conjunction with Cleco and Entergy to coordinate transmission delivery to our distribution systems.”
Alvarez says at this point it appears they could be wrapped up in Natchitoches Parish by late Thursday night.
