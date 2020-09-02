Man wanted for armed robbery

By KSLA Digital Team | September 2, 2020 at 1:23 PM CDT - Updated September 2 at 1:23 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to an armed robbery on Monday, August 31, in the 5800 block of South Lakeshore Drive.

Officers were told a man approached the victim with a gun and stole his vehicle.

Police have released images of the suspect in hopes of identifying him.

Detectives are asking anyone who can identify this man to contact them at 318-673-7300. To remain anonymous, contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318 673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.

