Man hit and killed by vehicle on I-49; police investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is working to learn more after a man was killed late last night on Interstate 49 after he was hit by a vehicle.
Police say that the man was walking on the interstate between the Kings Highway exit and the Pierremont Road exit when he was hit.
The man was dead when officers arrived on scene.
Police have not released any additional information at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
