Man arrested for having gun on school campus
Marcus Douglas, 23. (Source: Caddo Sheriff's Office)
By Kaitlyn Gibson | September 2, 2020 at 12:50 PM CDT - Updated September 2 at 12:50 PM

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Vivian man was arrested on Tuesday, September 1, for carrying a gun on North Caddo High School’s campus.

Caddo Sheriff’s Office arrested Marcus Douglas, 23, for carrying a firearm on school property and illegal carrying of weapons.

The School Resource Officer at North Caddo High School noticed Douglas walking on school property and knew he was not a student.

The SRO noticed a bulge beneath the man’s shirt. The officer approached Douglas and found a handgun under his shirt.

The officer says Douglas was taking a shortcut across school property to get to a neighboring apartment complex.

Douglas was booked into Caddo Correctional Center.

