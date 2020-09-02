Man arrested for having gun on school campus

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Vivian man was arrested on Tuesday, September 1, for carrying a gun on North Caddo High School’s campus.
Caddo Sheriff’s Office arrested Marcus Douglas, 23, for carrying a firearm on school property and illegal carrying of weapons.
The School Resource Officer at North Caddo High School noticed Douglas walking on school property and knew he was not a student.
The SRO noticed a bulge beneath the man’s shirt. The officer approached Douglas and found a handgun under his shirt.
The officer says Douglas was taking a shortcut across school property to get to a neighboring apartment complex.
Douglas was booked into Caddo Correctional Center.
