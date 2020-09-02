Lindale ISD superintendent says elementary school on track for reopening after Labor Day

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Lindale ISD Superintendent Stan Surratt said precautions are working for his district.
The district had to close the campus of Velma Penny Elementary on Aug. 26 after half of the teachers in one grade level were infected with COVID-19.
“We’ve had other isolated incidents but they came from outside the school,” Surratt said. “One student’s parent tested positive so that student is being quarantined for 14 days.”
Surratt said student-athletes are excited to be back in school and playing sports and are being very cooperative with the safety rules.
Surratt bragged on the Lady Eagles, who are ranked No. 2 in the state and coming off a win over Carthage Tuesday, and the football team, who beat Kaufman, 32-27, and are ranked No. 5 in the Red Zone Top 10.
