KSLA Investigates: Will your child’s school notify you if a classmate, teacher or staffer gets COVID-19?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — In most parts of the ArkLaTex, busses are now rolling, crossing guards are standing posts and carpool lanes are in motion. All signs that the new school year is officially underway.
But thanks to COVID-19, classrooms and student dress codes are looking a bit different this year. And the global pandemic has some parents facing a new worry. Namely, whether a child’s school district has a plan to notify parents if a student, teacher or staff member tests positive for the coronavirus and poses a risk of infection to their kid.
Looking to answer that question, KSLA Investigates surveyed every school district in the ArkLaTex, asking whether officials adopted a COVID-19 notification policy and, if so, under what circumstances parents would learn about a positive test and the manner schools intended to use when notifying parents.
More than half of the 79 local school districts responded, with two common answers emerging.
First, in order to protect personal privacy, every district said they would not release any information that could possibly identify a student, teacher or staff member testing positive for the virus.
And second, all the districts indicated that if school leaders determine a child has come into close contact with a person who has tested positive, students’ parents will be notified immediately. In many cases, that notification will be done by phone; but some districts state they will notify parents of the close contact by email or letter.
One of the more transparent districts in the ArkLaTex, according to KSLA’s survey, is Marshall ISD in Texas.
“Coronavirus is here, and there are going to be cases that pop up in our schools,” said David Weaver, the district’s communications director.
Weaver says under Marshall’s plan, if a student or teacher tests positive for coronavirus, parents of every student having a class with the infected person will get a phone call from the school’s principal.
“That’s the very first thing that goes out.”
After that, Weaver said, the affected school’s entire community gets a letter.
“That lets parents know, ’Hey we’ve had a case that’s been confirmed on the campus. If you did not receive a phone call this morning, you’re basically in the clear’.”
Finally, Marshall ISD plans to update the media whenever new cases pop up and after students, teachers or staffers recover from the virus.
“If you get something official from the district that we put out, hopefully, that can build a level of trust and security,” Weaver said, " so that you know you can send your kid to school safely and if something pops up the district is going to be open transparent and let me know.”
But based on KSLA News 12’s survey, few districts follow Marshall’s plan of transparency.
In fact, 24% of the districts responding say they will only notify a parent if their child comes in close contact with a person testing positive for COVID-19.
And 31% of the responding districts plan to notify every parent whose child has a class with a person testing positive for COVID-19.
Meanwhile, 48% are prepared to generically inform every parent with a child in the affected school.
And 21% plan to inform the wider community, by news, social media or a school’s website if a person tests positive for COVID-19.
According to Brandon Southerland, communications coordinator for Lincoln Parish schools, his district is one of a handful that intends to use school websites to help notify parents when new cases of COVID-19 pop up on campus.
“That’s something we’re working on right now. Knock on wood, a positive test, it hasn’t happened yet.”
But if the time comes, instead of giving raw numbers, Southerland said, Lincoln School District will release the percentage of students testing positive for the virus in the affected class.
“We want to keep some sense of anonymity there,” said Southerland. “So showing that percentage will help do that.”
With the responses to KSLA News 12’s survey being so varied among school districts, we put all the information together in one chart so parents can view the general information for themselves.
Here’s that chart:
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.