Individual disaster aid available in 7 more LA parishes

(KSLA) — Residents of Lincoln, Natchitoches and Sabine parishes now can apply for federal disaster aid to help cover uninsured and underinsured damage and losses due to Hurricane Laura.
The federal declaration for individual assistance has been expanded to include homeowners and renters in those three parishes plus those in Grant, Jackson, Rapides and Winn parishes.
The nine parishes previously included in the declaration are Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Ouachita, Vermilion and Vernon.
The aid is to help cover damage and losses from Hurricane Laura and flooding that occurred Aug. 22-27.
People can apply for the aid by:
- Using the website DisasterAssistance.gov
- Downloading the FEMA app
- Calling toll-free at (800) 621-3362 (FEMA) or by TTY at (800) 462-7585.
- Calling (800) 621-3362 if you use 711-Relay or Video Relay services. The toll-free lines operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.
And FEMA offers these five tips:
- File a claim at the same time you apply to FEMA.
- “Save yourself time, if you have insurance, you must file a claim.
- Do not wait to begin your cleanup and repairs.
- Take photos of all damage.
- Save all receipts.
FEMA grants are designed to help with basic repairs to make homes safe, sanitary and secure and to provide a temporary place for people to live while they develop their recovery plans.
Long-term, low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration also may be available to cover losses not fully compensated by insurance and do not duplicate benefits of other agencies or organizations.
