2020 Hurricane Season continues to set records

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With the development of Tropical Storm’s Omar and Nana Tuesday it marked the 14th and 15th named storms so far for the 2020 Hurricane Season. Both of these storms set the record for the earliest in history we have seen both the ’N’ and ’O’ named storms. Setting records has become a common occurrence for the 2020 Hurricane Season, and has brought many comparisons to the infamous 2005 season that ended up seeing 28 named storms.
While we continue to set records in terms of early development, 2005 continues to be the season of record in terms of strength of storms in the Atlantic Basin. By the time Ophelia developed on September 6th, 2005 the season had already seen seven hurricanes and four of them had reached major status. In additions to the four major hurricanes, two of them had reached Category 5 statues. So far this year we have seen 4 hurricanes and of course Laura being the lone storm so far become a major hurricane.
But we have just entered the peak season and the season will officially peak on September 10th. With another strong wave having just moved off the coast of Africa it is quite possible we could see another record in terms of early development for ’P’ as the previous record is Philippe on September 17, 2005. If we do run out of official names we would go to the Greek Alphabet something that has been only used one time before, in guessed it, 2005.
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will be tracking the tropics alerting to anything you need to prepare for.
