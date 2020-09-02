2020 Hurricane Season continues to set records

But we have just entered the peak season and the season will officially peak on September 10th. With another strong wave having just moved off the coast of Africa it is quite possible we could see another record in terms of early development for ’P’ as the previous record is Philippe on September 17, 2005. If we do run out of official names we would go to the Greek Alphabet something that has been only used one time before, in guessed it, 2005.