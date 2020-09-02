Gov. Abbott hints at ‘next steps’ of plans to reopen Texas economy amid COVID-19

(KLTV) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott said he hopes to provide updates as early as next week about the next step the state will take for COVID-19 restrictions.
The governor made the comment while responding to a question on Twitter in which someone asked for clarity on the future of the restaurant industry.
In Texas, bars and nightclubs are still closed and restaurants can only operate at 50-percent capacity. Hair and nail salon capacity is limited because of 6-foot social distancing recommendations, which is also applied at churches and other places of worship. Stores and other businesses are still heavily restricted and implement a variety of mask protocols and social distancing guidelines.
In addition to hinting that an announcement could be coming soon, Abbott wrote, “I said last month that Texas wouldn’t have any more lockdowns — despite demands from mayors & county judges insisting on lockdowns. Since my last orders in July, COVID-19 numbers have declined — most importantly hospitalizations.”
