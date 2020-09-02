DCFS works to unite families after Hurricane Laura

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - The Department of Children and Family Services, or DCFS, is working to reconnect loved ones who are displaced after Hurricane Laura wreaked havoc on Southwest Louisiana.
DCFS created ’Connect,’ which allows family members to attempt to contact a hurricane survivor seeking refuge in a state-provided hotel room.
“I am so proud of my team, I just don’t know,” said Marketa Walters, secretary of DCFS. “We’ve got 405 and counting DCFS staff that are working in shelters, congregant and non-congregant.”
There are two ways to attempt to make contact with an evacuee, by either calling (225) 342-2727 or by filling out this online form.
“We’ve got 10,000 in hotel rooms right now and we have another 11,000 in Texas hotels, and we don’t know that they’re all ours...but we know a large part of them are ours,” said Walters. “That’s a lot of people that aren’t where they normally are.”
Due to privacy concerns, DCFS will not confirm whether or not a certain evacuee is staying in a state-provided hotel room. But, if an individual is located, a message will be passed along to them with contact information from a relative.
The American Red Cross also has a similar program established called ’Safe and Well,’ which allows storm evacuees to mark themselves safe and list a specific evacuation location.
