Currie’s to rebuild after being destroyed

HACKBERRY, La. (KPLC) - Currie’s has been part of the Hackberry community for 40 years.
“It survived hurricane Audrey, had 19 inches of water for Rita, and 30-something inches for Ike but the building took it”
But hurricane Laura proved to be just too strong.
They said when they drove up they had been expecting the worst, “Oh yeah. I seen pictures of it.”
Images and videos showing much of the area destroyed or damaged by the storm.
“We lost our house. We had a barn with an apartment on it where her mama and daddy lived we lost that too.”
Even for a community used to dealing with the aftermath of hurricanes, the massive destruction from Laura almost too much to bear.
They said this had been their life’s work, “It’s been good, it’s been a living. That’s all you look for anyways”
And when we asked what they would do now, their answer was simple, ”Smoke a cigarette and drink a beer. No really, I believe I’m going to try to rebuild.”
