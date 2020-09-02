Bossier Night Market returns September 12

By Daffney Dawson | September 2, 2020 at 3:08 PM CDT - Updated September 2 at 3:08 PM

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Night Market is set to return Saturday, September 12.

The night market says they are Louisiana’s first and only night market, offering over 150+ vendors to shop from.

Boasting over 50,000+ twinkle lights, the open air market encourages social distancing and will be open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Vendors at the market will offer a variety of goods including fresh food, live entertainment, clothing boutiques, jewelry, handcrafted soap and much more.

The Bossier Night Market is located in the south parking lot of the Pierre Bossier Mall by Sears at 2950 E. Texas Street.

Admission and parking for the event is free.

10 days to go until then return of the Bossier Night Market at Pierre Bossier Mall. 160+ Vendors, Food Trucks, and Kids Activities. Free admission and Free parking. 4PM-9PM Saturday September 12!

Posted by Bossier Night Market on Wednesday, September 2, 2020

