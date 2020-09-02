Authorities searching for suspect following officer-involved shooting

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - Authorities are searching for a suspect following a shooting incident that involved a Louisiana State Police Troop D trooper around 7 p.m. on Sept. 1.
The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations and the Lake Charles Field Office are investigating the shooting, which began during a pursuit of the suspect by the Jennings Police Department as they traveled north on Highway 26.
Trooper Jesse LaGrange says their preliminary investigations show a trooper that was responding to assist the Jennings Police Department attempted to deploy a tire deflation device near Highway 26 and W South Street when the suspect steered their vehicle towards the trooper. This caused the trooper to discharge their firearm.
The driver was able to flee the scene and abandoned the vehicle a short distance later.
At this time, investigators do not believe the suspect was injured during the incident and no law enforcement personnel were injured during the pursuit.
The investigation into this incident is continuing as authorities search for the suspect.
