Another day of heat and rain for the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! We are tracking another day that will see a mixture of heat, humidity, and heavy rain for the ArkLaTex. This is all part of a frontal boundary that is stalling across parts of the viewing area and will continue to allow torrential rain to be possible across the northwestern half of the viewing area. Across southeastern parts of the region more heat and humidity is to be expected. This trend is expected is expected more or less through the rest of the week until we dry out and heat up for everyone once we reach the weekend. Looking ahead to next week we continue to track the potential for a major midweek cool down.
As you head out the door this morning if you live from Shreveport and to the north and west it will be a good idea to grab some rain gear this morning as we are expecting more heavy rain for some as we go throughout the day Wednesday. Flash Flood Watches have actually been extended further south to cover more areas in the region. On the flip side Heat Advisories have been curtailed and only include our most southern and eastern parishes. The potential for heavy rain will last across the ArkLaTex throughout the day. The rain will have severely limiting factor on our high temperatures as many parts of the region won’t be able to break into the mid 80s.
As we look ahead to Thursday and the rest of the week we are watching for more potential rain across northern and western parts of the ArkLaTex, though it won’t be to the extent we will see today. Where we don’t see rain Thursday and Friday the humidity is what the big story will be for the region. As we look ahead to the weekend we are tracking clearing skies along with more days with high temperatures in the 90s.
Looking ahead to the middle of next week we could see major changes on the horizon for the region. We are tracking the potential for a major drop in temperatures and humidity beginning during the middle of next week and lasting through the weekend. While this could change it is possible that the ArkLaTex could get an early taste of fall with high temperatures all the way down into the 70s.
So while you have to deal with the heat and humidity now, know that relief could be on the horizon! Have a great Wednesday!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.