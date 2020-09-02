Another day of heat and rain for the ArkLaTex

As you head out the door this morning if you live from Shreveport and to the north and west it will be a good idea to grab some rain gear this morning as we are expecting more heavy rain for some as we go throughout the day Wednesday. Flash Flood Watches have actually been extended further south to cover more areas in the region. On the flip side Heat Advisories have been curtailed and only include our most southern and eastern parishes. The potential for heavy rain will last across the ArkLaTex throughout the day. The rain will have severely limiting factor on our high temperatures as many parts of the region won’t be able to break into the mid 80s.