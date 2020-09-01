WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson’s COVID-19 briefing for Arkansas - 9/1

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas Department of Health, update the public today at 1:30 p.m. on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
Gov. Hutchinson reports 273 new COVID-19 cases in the state of Arkansas.
Currently, 423 are hospitalized and 814 have died from the virus.
Gov. Hutchinson said the state did not meet the testing goal for August.
The governor and the Arkansas Department of Health followed up on a question regarding a CDC report on pre-existing conditions and COVID-19 infections.
Dr. Jose Romero reports additional COVID-19 numbers.
The Arkansas Department of Health continues to hold testing events across the state including an event in Paragould later this week.
