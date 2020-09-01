VIDEO: Gov. Edwards updates Hurricane Laura recovery efforts

“This approval will help the residents of Acadia, Vermilion and Ouachita parishes move forward in their recovery from this devastating storm, which brought destructive winds from one corner of our state to the other,” Gov. Edwards said. “If you suffered damage in Hurricane Laura and live in one of the nine parishes approved by FEMA for federal assistance, please register for FEMA assistance as soon as you can, even if you aren’t sure if you qualify.”