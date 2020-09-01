Storms and heat continue this week

Good afternoon ArkLaTex, we’re dealing with heat, storms and a glimpse of relief in the days to come. For now, we’re still dealing with a Heat Advisory in northwest Louisiana and east Texas until 7pm this evening.
Other advisories include a Flash Flood Watch until 7pm Wednesday for the areas in green. Mainly near I-30 and north. A serious of rain and storms have impacted the area today with more on the way Wednesday.
This afternoon: highs are back in the low to mid 90s for areas I-30 and south. Feels like temperatures will be between 105-110 once you factor in the oppressive humidity. A line of storms is pushing through the northern ArkLaTex this afternoon and should be moving out by the evening. Some scattered showers and storms will still be likely near I-20 and northward.
Overnight tonight, we’ll see temperatures fall to the upper 70s under mostly dry skies.
Wednesday: Another warm and humid day that may need a heat advisory for our southern viewing areas. Highs are back in the low to mid 90s with more rain and storms for Wednesday morning I-30 and north. With more heavy rain hitting those areas again, localized flash flooding is a concern. By the end of the week, the northwestern corner of the ArkLaTex could see 1-3inches of rain.
