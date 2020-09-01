Shreveport church helps residents of heavily damaged DeRidder

DERIDDER, La. (KSLA) - After a plea for help went out over the weekend by KSLA News 12′s Doug Warner — within two days Simple Church of Shreveport was on the ground in hurricane-damaged DeRidder with water, dry goods and other supplies.
“As a life long DeRidder resident and hometown girl, my heart is broken,” shared DeRidder Mayor Misty Clanton.
The help from Simple Church, The National Guard, and other organizations who have set up shop in town could prove critical in the early days of DeRidder’s recovery as residents settle in for what could be a long haul without electricity and a water supply which is suffering from hundreds of leaks across the city.
“When you see power lines in a tree that has fallen over. you need to understand there is a water line ripped up,” Clanton said. “Our infrastructure is crippled.”
The main culprit — trees. They’re done all across the city, in every neighborhood, and they took power lines are their way down.
“We’ve got a lot of work cut out for us,” a lineman said while directing traffic along Blankenship Drive in west DeRidder where over a dozen utility trucks from PLC out of Missouri were lined up, with crew members repairing power lines and poles.
Some Beauregard Parish residents like James Harper regrets not evacuating.
“When it got there, it kept pounding and pounding and pounding. There was twice when I wished I had never ever stayed,” Harper said.
Harper lives near Bundicks Lake in the eastern part of Beauregard Parish where hurricane-force winds were constant for close to five hours straight. As the eye of Laura passed over DeRidder to the west, Bundicks’ residents felt the wrath of the winds from the eye wall’s edge.
“Rita, don’t get me wrong, it was pretty bad,” Harper said. “But it had nothing on this storm. Absolutely nothing.”
With only three operational gas stations in the city, lines were long for anyone hoping to find enough gasoline to keep generators running for hours at a time.
It’s expected to take a month before power will be restored to this city just 40 miles north of heavily-damaged Lake Charles.
And for a city, like others, already struggling due to COVID-19, this could be financially painful.
“I’m very concerned about how we survive this financially,” Clanton said.
