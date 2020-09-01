Post positions, morning line odds set for Kentucky Derby 146

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The post positions for the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby are set.
The field of 18 horses is slated to Run for the Roses on Saturday on WAVE 3 News.
The post positions and morning-line odds are listed below:
1) Finnick the Fierce (50-1)
2) Max Player (30-1)
3) Enforceable (30-1)
4) Storm the Court (50-1)
5) Major Fed (50-1)
6) King Guillermo (20-1)
7) Money Moves (30-1)
8) South Bend (50-1)
9) Mr. Big News (50-1)
10) Thousand Words (15-1)
11) Necker Island (50-1)
12) Sole Volante (30-1)
13) Attachment Rate (50-1)
14) Winning Impression (50-1)
15) Ny Traffic (20-1)
16) Honor A.P. (5-1)
17) Tiz the Law (3-5)
18) Authentic (8-1)
Art Collector, who was favored behind Tiz the Law, opted out of the race Tuesday morning after he nicked the bulb of his left front heel with a hind hoof while galloping Monday.
The Derby race will run at 7:01 p.m. on Sept. 5.
The purse for this year’s Kentucky Derby is $3 million.
