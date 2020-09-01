Police chief explains why SPD will be more selective in which calls it responds to

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police will only be responding to certain calls starting Tuesday.
Police Chief Ben Raymond said his department lacks the staff needed to respond to every call for service.
And he hopes this change will help police “be more proactive in their crimefighting efforts.”
Department officials have been discussing these changes for years, Raymond said.
So why now?
“This seemed like a really good opportunity because we need to reduce the number of calls so we can utilize our personnel more efficiently,” Raymond explained.
Many times, he said, people call police for situations that actually warrant another agency, like animal control or youth services, for example.
“We still want to address your concerns, we just want to put you in contact with the right entity to do that.”
In some situations, Raymond said, people can get the same result without the presence of a police officer. Sometimes, people even can go online and submit a report or file one over the phone.
“You still get your report that you need,” Raymond said. “But if there’s not a suspect on scene or some evidence we need to gather, then we don’t need to use that officer’s time going on scene to write that report.”
The changes do not necessarily mean nothing will be done or that an officer won’t show up, the police chief said.
“You’re probably going to get a few more follow-up questions” over the phone.
And a tip may be passed on to an investigative unit, Raymond said.
On the other hand, the police chief said he is open to revisiting the changes.
“If we realize we really need to respond to a certain type of call because they’re more criminal in nature than not, ... then we’ll just start responding to them again.”
Following are highlights of the plan for restructuring the department’s responses, as posted Friday on its Facebook page:
- Officers will only respond to accidents if someone is hurt, there is damage to private property, like a home or if damage costs more than $500. Otherwise, people should exchange their names, addresses, phone numbers and proof of insurance.
- Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. people can call in parking complaints to (318) 673-6950. On weekends and holidays, people can call (318) 673-7300 and select option #3.
- Families with children who are not following their parents’ rules should reach out to Volunteers for Youth Justice at (318) 425-1883 to enroll in the Families in Need of Services Program. Officers will no longer respond to these calls.
- Police will respond to dog bites or actively aggressive animals if they are causing an immediate threat. Otherwise, animal nuisance complaints will be handled by Caddo Parish Animal and Mosquito Services, which can be contacted by calling (318) 226-6624. This includes unaccompanied dogs, reptile complaints, feline infestations and complaints about livestock including horses, cows, goats, ostriches, etc.
- Officers will not deliver messages unless it is a death notification or a life-threatening emergency.
- Police will not give “courtesy rides.”
- People should call the Shreveport city marshal’s office at (318) 673-6809 about civil matters involving property or if they need to pick up items from a former property.
- There is a safe swap area at the police complex in front of the patrol desk on the Texas Avenue side of the building. And there is video monitoring. There are police officers at the patrol desk 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
- Officers will not respond to custody situations without a court order unless it is a situation of domestic abuse or child abuse or neglect.
- For misdemeanor theft valued under $1,000, reports should be made over the phone by calling (318) 673-7300 and selecting option #3. People should follow up with evidence with the investigations bureau by calling (318) 673-6955 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Police will respond to active drug exchanges. However, ongoing narcotics sales and known drug locations should be reported to the narcotics division by calling (318) 673-7040.
- People should contact the Louisiana fire marshal’s office about COVID-19 mask complaints.
