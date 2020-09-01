Man suspected of raping, kidnapping teen

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Police are looking for a man who allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl in her residence.
David Love is wanted by Texarkana, Ark., authorities on one count each of rape, kidnapping, residential burglary and auto theft.
Officers responded to a 911 call about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday about a kidnapping and rape in the 2800 block of Pecan Street, police Lt. Ed Chattaway said.
The attacker reportedly fled in a stolen silver 2004 Ford Explorer bearing Arkansas license plate 760 BYI.
Love, whose age and address are not immediately available, stands 6′ tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has full-sleeve, black on black tattoos on both arms.
Authorities warn that Love is considered dangerous.
Do not approach him if you see him, Instead, call 911 immediately if you see him or know his location.
Authorities urge anyone with any further information to call investigators at (903) 798-3154 or call (903) 794-STOP.
