LSU announces kickoff times for five games this season

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - LSU’s season-opener on Sept. 26 against Mississippi State is set for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff. The game will be broadcast nationally on CBS.
The very next week, LSU hits the road to face Vanderbilt at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network.
Coach O’s crew biggest road test at the start of the season is on Oct. 17 at Florida. That contest will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN 2.
LSU’s game at Auburn on Oct. 31 will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. on the CBS.
The LSU-Alabama matchup on Nov. 14 in Tiger Stadium will get a 5:00 p.m. kickoff on CBS. Last season, The Tigers ended an 8-game losing streak to the Tide by beating them in Tuscaloosa.
The Tigers will play a 10-game all SEC schedule in 2020.
