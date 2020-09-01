Lincoln Parish Schools to remain closed Wednesday

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Lincoln Parish School Board has announced all schools will remain closed on Wednesday, September 2.
The school board says no students, teachers or paraprofessionals should report to school Wednesday. All other personnel will report to work at the discretion of the school principals.
According to the Lincoln Parish Schools Facebook page, three schools in the parish are still without power, along with many homes in the area.
The outage also led to the disposal of food, leaving the schools unprepared to effectively serve meals.
As of now, the parish hopes schools will reopen for Thursday, September 3.
