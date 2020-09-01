La. State Reps, A.G. Landry want LHSAA to start high school football in October

Push for High School Football on
By KSLA Digital Team | September 1, 2020 at 12:32 PM CDT - Updated September 1 at 1:19 PM

(KSLA) - A letter penned by a Louisiana State Representative has gained a considerable amount of support pushing for the start of the high school football season.

More than 40 republican members of the Louisiana House of Representatives signed off on a letter addressed to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association.

Below is the letter penned by District 74 Rep. Larry Frieman:

In the letter, Rep. Frieman asks that the LHSAA reconsider its current plan and modify the criteria to allow the high school football season to begin as scheduled - regardless of what phase Governor John Bel Edwards decides the state is in.

LHSAA says the state must be in phase 3 and then have 2 weeks of declining virus cases before the season can start.

In addition to Rep. Frieman’s letter, Louisiana’s Attorney General Jeff Landry also sent a letter to the LHSAA:

Louisiana is still only in phase 2. In Rep. Frieman’s letter, it states surrounding Louisiana have already started their football seasons.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.